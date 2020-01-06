3D Printing Industry Review of the Year: November 2019

As expected for the month of November, Formnext 2019 dominated the 3D printing industry with news of burgeoning partnerships, software, hardware, and material developments.

Formnext 2019 early news

Formnext 2019 was the largest show to date, and with the largest show came the largest amount of news. The 3D Printing Industry team was out in force in Frankfurt and kept readers up to date with all the latest news.

Dassault Systèmes, the French software company behind the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, introduced SOLIDWORKS 2020, the 28th edition of its portfolio of 3D design and engineering software. This software included new slicing features which were demonstrated during Formnext 2019.

Leading binder jet 3D printer manufacturer ExOne also announced the release of the X1 160PRO, its largest system developed for high volume, or large scale, production of end-use parts and castings. The X1 160PRO made its European debut at Formnext 2019 alongside X1 250PRO, its mid-sized predecessor.

Californian 3D printing startup Origin and leading global chemical company Henkel added a new fire-resistant photopolymer to its respective open material portfolios. Compatible with the Origin One, this new resin is the product of a partnership between the two parties signed in February this year. This was showcased at Henkel’s booth.

Live from Formnext 2019

Upon Formnext’s commencement, 3D Printing Industry began to cover the 4 floors spanning 2 halls at the Frankfurt Messe, where more than 800 exhibitors were present. During the four-day event, Desktop Metal, an award-winning Massachusetts-based 3D printer manufacturer, a metal binder jetting system for machine shops.

TÜV SÜD, a leading technical service corporation, and global standards developer ASTM International also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop programs accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies.

In addition, Formnext fostered various launches from GE Additive, which included two metal additive manufacturing systems, the Arcam EBM Spectra L and the Concept Laser M2 Series 5, and an automated powder recovery station.

Following Formnext 2019

Once Formnext 2019 had concluded, 3D Printing Industry observed the recurring key theme of “machine connectivity: providing customers with the tools to successfully integrate 3D printing into their respective production environments.”

Silicon Valley-based 3D printing company Carbon, also saw it fit to announce that its co-founder Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone had stepped down as CEO of the company at the end of the conference. Now taking a position as Executive Chairman of the Board, DeSimone makes way for the new president and CEO Ellen J. Kullman, who has served as the lead independent director of the board since 2016.

Lulzbot acquired by FAME 3D

Outside of Formnext, Aleph Objects, the manufacturer of LulzBot open-source 3D printers, announced that all of its assets have been acquired by Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment 3D (FAME 3D). Based in North Dakota, FAME 3D is a limited-liability corporation set up by a venture capitalist to buy the assets of Aleph Objects. This acquisition follows rumors of the company’s closure due to its major staff reduction.

