Incodema3D expands its metal AM capacity with four new EOS systems

Following its participation in Elementum 3D’s project, Incodema3D has acquired four extra EOS M 300-4 systems bringing its total fleet of EOS technology to 28 metal AM systems.

According to the company, this move marks its continued rapid growth and investment in Direct Metal Laser Solidification (DMLS) technology. Since its initial purchase of an EOS system in 2012, Incodema3D has experienced steady growth and has centered its business exclusively around EOS metal AM technology. With this latest acquisition, Incodema3D aims to solidify its position as one of the largest additive manufacturers in North America. Moreover, Incodema3D has invested substantially in all necessary pre- and post-production equipment, including its expansive 60,000 sq. ft—facility in Freeville, New York.

“For 12 years, EOS has been instrumental in our success, from the day-to-day support of our fleet to the continuous product advancements in speed and performance of its printer platforms. Our relationship with EOS is one of the key pillars of our business,” said Sean Whittaker, Founder and CEO of Incodema3D.

Incodema3D Founder and CEO Sean Whittaker. Photo via Incodema3D.

Strategic investment to boost production

Several key factors drove the decision to invest in the EOS M 300-4 systems, among them uptime, ease of use, and scalability. Operating near 90% production utilization with its current fleet, Incodema3D recognized the need for the fastest systems on the market to meet the growing demands of its customers. According to the company, the reliability and user-friendliness of the EOS M 300-4 made it the preferred choice for the company’s technicians.

The EOS M 300-4 is characterized by notable features, including its four 400w precision fiber lasers and a generous build area measuring 300 x 300 x 400 mm. With scan speeds reaching up to 7.0 m/s (23 ft./sec), the system stands out for its efficiency. The inclusion of dual material recoaters plays a pivotal role in reducing the time between laser exposures, ultimately leading to consistent part quality and notably heightened productivity. Moreover, the system’s extensive range of available materials, spanning from EOS StainlessSteel 316L to EOS Titanium Ti64, ensures both versatility and excellence in production, says the company.

“The Incodema3D team is a great example of what can be achieved when extraordinarily talented people work together towards an aspirational goal. We continue to be blown away by what Incodema3D is accomplishing with EOS systems. They are a wonderful example of AM success, and we are grateful to be a part of their success story and look forward to helping them write their next chapter,” added Glynn Fletcher, President of EOS North America.

Incodema3D’s additive manufacturing prowess

Using DMLS technology, Incodema3D aids in creating high-precision parts for aerospace, defense, and other demanding industries by working with various companies. For instance, 6K Additive announced a deal to supply Incodema3D with materials produced via its UniMelt plasma microwave powder production system.

Incodema3D’s Director of Business Development, James Hockey, revealed plans to address some high-profile clientele with the resulting alloys in the aerospace and defense sectors. “We’re focused on giving that to our customers, giving the Lockheed Martins, the Northrops and the Raytheons that opportunity to keep things as green as possible, and to pass those savings on.”

Elsewhere, Uniformity Labs, in collaboration with Polimotor and Incodema3D, developed a 3D printed Cam Tray. Utilizing Uniformity Labs’ AlSi10Mg powder, the aluminum engine component achieved increased density compared to standard settings, using an EOS M290 system. The partnership aimed to evaluate the advantages of this material in manufacturing. Results showed an 181% throughput increase over conventional methods, showcasing the potential of tailored powder compositions in additive manufacturing for high-performance applications like race car engines.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows Incodema3D Founder and CEO Sean Whittaker. Photo via Incodema3D.