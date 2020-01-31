Genera G2 DLP 3D printer and F2 post-processing unit – technical specifications

Genera, a 3D printer manufacturer based in Vienna, Austria, is bringing a 3D printing system comprising two units to market. The system comprises the G2 3D printer and F2 post-processing unit. The G2 is responsible for the additive manufacturing process, leveraging Genera’s DLP 3D printing technology. The F2, on the other hand, is a post-processing unit, equipped with an automatic handling system.

A key component of the two combined units is a glove-free handling system, based on Genera’s patented “shuttle” solution, which leverages a tight box or container that carries the 3D printed component throughout the production process. Utilizing radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, the shuttle also acts as an interface between the G2 and F2 units.

The Genera Process

Founded in 2015, Genera’s mission statement revolves around bringing “reliable, clean and fast production” to additive manufacturing, something it claims the technology has promised for many years, but never delivered.

Genera CEO, Dr. Klaus Stadlmann, has more than 10 years of experience in additive manufacturing. He previously studied at the Technical University of Vienna (TU Wein), the birthplace of a number of 3D printing spin-offs. This includes ceramic 3D printer provider Lithoz, and Hot Lithography firm Cubicure,

Genera’s managing director, Martin Schöppl, spoke to 3D Printing Industry recently to predict the upcoming trends to watch in 2020. Schöppl stated that additive manufacturing will see an increase in adoption within the coming years: “It was very obvious at Formnext that AM will play a major role in future industries. With high speed, this technology enters most industries and so we expect a strong increase during the next years.”

To carry out its goals, the company believes additive manufacturing has to be seen as a comprehensive process, therefore taking into account every step of the process chain – from setup and design to achieve the final product. Hence the company’s product offering centers on two units for production and post-processing, the G2 and F2.

To guarantee repeatable results however, the steps within the production process need to act in “harmony”, which Genera aims to provide with its “Genera Process”, powered by the company’s shuttle technology.

The Genera Process is broken down into several steps by the company. First, the user prepares the STL file using the company’s CAM software. This is then sent to the G2 3D printer, which prints the part and stores it in the shuttle, or handling box. This allows users to pick up the component safely, without causing harm to the 3D printed part, or the user’s hands. Additionally, the shuttle allows the component to be handled without dripping, contamination or light influence from outside. The shuttle is then transferred to the F2 finishing unit. Each shuttle contains an RFID memory chip that stores and documents the data of the print job, providing traceability and ensuring that the washing and post-curing stages correlate with the component in question.

The G2 and F2 – Technical specifications

The G2 is a 4K DLP 3D printing system geared towards use in production factories and service providers. It is equipped with a 384 x 216 x 350 mm build volume, allowing the system to either produce detailed, smaller parts, or larger components, based on the user application. It is also capable of processing two concurrent print jobs for increased productivity. Additionally, the G2 is capable of 3D printing in several different resolutions (between 40 and 100 μm).

The F2 on the other hand is a post-processing unit capable of washing and post-curing 3D printed components. It uses an Integrated magnetic stirrer for soft and efficient cleaning of green parts, whereas its post-curing is powered by a sensor-controlled, heatable curing chamber. Additional components include a human-machine interface (HMI), for machine control and part review, an air filter for the office environment, and an automated resin dispensing system.

Specifications G2 Technology DLP Light intensity max. 20 mW / cm2 Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Wave length 385 nm DLP Pixel size 100 μm, 70 μm, 40 μm Speed Up to 3 mm / min, depending on material and vat system Print volume x: 384 mm, y: 216 mm, z: 350 mm

Featured image shows the G2 and F2 system. Photo via Genera.