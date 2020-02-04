Makerbot launches SKETCH Classroom – technical specifications and pricing

MakerBot, the Brooklyn-based manufacturer of the METHOD 3D printer and Stratasys subsidiary, has introduced the SKETCH Classroom, an additive manufacturing package for educational environments. This includes two systems of the company’s latest FDM 3D printer, the SKETCH, as well as six PLA spools, four build plates, two spatulas, and two snip tools.

“With SKETCH, we are changing the way 3D printing is used in schools and advancing the possibilities of learning to boost student innovation,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “We believe that SKETCH Classroom is the best 3D printing setup for the classroom, with an ideal student-to-printer ratio, making 3D printing more accessible to students, and setting educators up for 3D printing success.”

The MakerBot SKETCH Classroom

The SKETCH Classroom is designed to enable both teachers and students to problem-solve using 3D printing. It provides 12 licenses, two for teachers and ten for students, for the MakerBot Certification program, a training program on 3D printer operations and its creative capabilities. The two SKETCH 3D printers included within the Classroom package then allows students to create their own models.

MakerBot Cloud, a fully-connected platform, enables teachers to manage the 3D printing files so they may 3D print their students’ projects from any browser. This software is integrated with TinkerCad, Autodesk Fusion 360, and Onshape. Over 600 lesson plans are currently available through Thingiverse Education for grade levels and common subject curriculum.

The SKETCH 3D printer

The SKETCH 3D printer features a 150mm x 150mm x 150mm build volume as well as a built-in particulate filter, enclosed chamber, and touch screen controls. It is UL-Certified and is safe to use in the classroom.

Overall, the MakerBot SKETCH Classroom package, includes two SKETCH 3D printers, 12 MakerBot Certification program licenses, MakerBot Cloud, six PLA Spools, four Build Plates, two Spatulas, and two snip tools. It is currently priced from $1799.

Technical specifications and pricing

Print Technology FDM Product Weight 11.8 kg [26 lb] Printer Dimensions 433.4mm (H) x 423.1mm (W) x 365.0mm (D) Layer Resolution 100-400 microns. Print mode tuned for 200 microns Material Compatibility MakerBot Sketch PLA, MakerBot Sketch Tough Material Diameter 1.75 mm Extruder MakerBot Sketch Extruder Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm Build Plate Leveling Heated with removable flexible build surface Ambient Operating Temperature 15­-30°C Camera resolution 2 megapixels Connectivity USB, Ethernet, Wi­fi Software Bundle MakerBot Print Software Operating Systems Windows (7, 10)/Mac OS X (10.12+) CAD Plugins SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, Onshape, Autodesk Inventor Supported File Types MakerBot, STL, SolidWorks, InventorOBJ, IGES, STEP, CATIA, Wavefront Object, Unigraphics/NX, Solid Edge, ProE/Creo, VRML



What’s your favorite desktop FDM/FFF system? Nominate it now for 2020 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter for the latest news in additive manufacturing. You can also keep connected by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Looking for a career in additive manufacturing? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the MakerBot SKETCH Classroom. Image via MakerBot.