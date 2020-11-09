Essentium launches three new high-performance filaments with industrial partners

3D printing materials supplier Essentium has launched three new high-performance composite filaments specially designed for applications in aerospace, defense, electronics and more.

The first, TPU 58D-AS, has anti-static properties, is electrostatic discharge (ESD) safe, and is available in a range of colors not possible with typical ESD-safe materials. The other two filaments, PET-CF and 9085, are characterized by their excellent heat and chemical resistances, making them great contenders for high-temperature, chemical contacting 3D printed parts.

Brandon Sweeney, Co-founder of Essentium, states: “By providing an open additive ecosystem with a range of high-performance materials, industry players now have a unique opportunity to rapidly produce parts for harsh and extreme environments on-demand, save money, reduce waste, and streamline the supply chain. From now on, the best organizations will be printing their way to success in the digital age.”

Essentium TPU 58D-AS

ESD-safe materials tend to only be offered in black as a result of the carbon additives required to make them ESD-safe, but Essentium’s new TPU-based filament breaks this mold. It was developed in collaboration with chemicals specialist Croda, whereby Croda provided the Ionphase permanent anti-static additives that allow for colored polymer matrices.

The composite features a high impact strength, tear strength, and abrasion resistance, all while being suitable for cleanroom and electronic parts. Essentium has stated that the material would be ideal for space vehicle and satellite components, specifically, where no-fly parts are required to be both ESD-safe and bright red for visibility.

Essentium PET-CF and 9085

As the name might suggest, PET-CF is a carbon fiber (15%) reinforced polyester composite based on the Luvocom 3F resin manufactured by chemicals company LEHVOSS Group. It is described as “high-performance yet affordable”, offering the stiffness, strength, printability, and chemical resistance necessary to contact many common solvents. It can also withstand temperatures higher than 155˚C when annealed.

Essentium 9085, on the other hand, is based on chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s ULTEM 9085 resin. Much like PET-CF, it has the heat resistance, mechanical strength, and durability necessary for high-impact parts in harsh environments. The material is also resistant to flammability, does not give off smoke, and is not toxic.

Sweeney, referring to Essentium’s collaborative ‘open material ecosystem’, adds: “Together with our partners, we have the science, compounds, and innovation to drive a step-change in polymer advancement, enabling manufacturers to use AM for applications never imagined before.”

3D printing materials supplier Infinite Material Solutions also recently launched a new proprietary filament. AquaSys 180, a soluble support filament designed to be co-extruded alongside high-temperature polymers, features excellent temperature stability and can withstand atmospheric temperatures of up to 180°C. As such, it is suitable for the printing conditions required to extrude high-performance thermoplastics such as PEEK, PEKK, and PEI.

Elsewhere, materials vendor Reflow also recently launched a new eco-friendly range of ‘Seaglass’ translucent filaments for the FFF process. The company’s sustainable line of six rPETG materials is made from locally-sourced plastic and visually inspired by the environment. Through its new range, Reflow aims to do its part in limiting the harmful effects of plastic pollution worldwide.

Featured image shows Essentium’s High-Speed Extrusion 3D printer. Photo via Essentium.