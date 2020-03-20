DMG MORI launches new Lasertec 30 Dual SLM 3D printer

DMG MORI, a leading machine tool manufacturer, has expanded its additive manufacturing portfolio with the launch of its new Lasertec 30 Dual SLM system.

Equipped with two 600 W (optionally 1 kW) lasers in the optics module, the new machine is capable of building either one component or several parts at once, therefore providing the user with flexibility to meet different order situations. It is an upgrade on the standard Lasertec 30, which features a single laser.

DMG MORI and additive manufacturing

Founded in 1948, DMG MORI is known as one of the largest machine tool builders in the world. Headquartered in Japan, it has over 160,000 installations across the globe, including a sister company located in Germany, and additional facilities in the U.S., Europe and Russia. DMG MORI’s primary product offering includes lathes, machining centers, milling machines and CNC controls.

Alongside its machines, the company also develops a range of metal additive manufacturing systems, which are separated into two divisions: powder nozzle and powder bed-based 3D printers. Its powder bed systems, branded under Lasertec SLM, includes the Lasertec 12 and the Lasertec 30 3D printers, and now the new Lasertec 30 Dual SLM 3D printer.

Within the powder nozzle-based Lasertec 3D line, DMG MORI has developed the Lasertec 65, and two hybrid systems which combine both powder nozzle and turn-mill machining manufacturing capabilities in one machine. These are known as the Lasertec 65 3D hybrid and the larger Lasertec 4300 3D hybrid. Additionally, DMG MORI launched the Lasertec 125 3D hybrid in late 2019, which was presented at Formnext.

The Lasertec 30 Dual SLM system

Central to DMG MORI’s new SLM system is its dual laser technology. The scan field of each laser on the Lasertec 30 Dual SLM covers the entire build chamber, which measures up to 300 x 300 x 300 mm. This enables build rates of up to 90 cm³/h, and raises the output of the machine by 80 percent compared to a machine equipped with a single laser. Productivity is further enhanced by an active cooling system for the build area which allows users to remove finished components and prepare orders faster. The laser spots’ focus diameter can be adjusted from 300 microns down to 50 microns, therefore providing high accuracy melting capabilities.

Additionally, the Lasertec 30 Dual SLM comes equipped with Optomet software for parameter optimization, and Celos software for CAM programming and machine control. The Optomet software automatically identifies the scan strategy that is most efficient for the print job at hand, thus optimizing its performance. Optomet also includes tools for optimising power and exposure strategies in order to improve machine performance, as well as for controlling the temperature throughout the build volume. This allows users to normalise conditions of the Lasertec 30 Dual SLM and reduce residual stresses in the parts being 3D printed.

Celos on the other hand provides touchscreen-based machine operation, CAM programming directly on the machine control, and an array of monitoring tools including camera-based process monitoring of the build-up and coating quality.

Another feature is DMG MORI’s rePLUG module for material change and powder supply. It enables automated powder handling and powder-recycling to increase production efficiency. The module also allows users to change materials without contamination in less than two hours, according to DMG MORI. The Lasertec 30 Dual’s material compatibility ranges from tool steel and stainless steel through aluminium and cobalt-chrome to Inconel and titanium, therefore providing options for a number of industries.

Technical specifications

Below you will find the technical specifications of DMG MORI’s Lastertec 30 Dual SLM 3D printer. Further information can be found on the company’s website.

Technology SLM Build volume 300 x 300 x 300 mm Min. Layer thickness 20 µm Max. Layer thickness 100 µm Min. Focus diameter 50 µm Max. Focus diameter 300 µm Laser power standard 600 W Laser power optional 1,000 W Inert gas Argon Inert gas consumption 150 l/h Software Optomet and Celo

Featured image shows the Lasertec 30 Dual SLM. Photo via DMG MORI.