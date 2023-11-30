3devo elevates 3D printing with advanced technology and personalized support

Dutch filament maker manufacturer 3devo has announced the launch of its new offerings at Formnext 2023.

The focal points of this release are the Filament Maker TWO, the second version of the company’s filament-making technology, and the DevoJourney customer service experience. By combining technological improvements with personalized support, the aim is to provide resources that empower users in various sectors, including research, education, and production.

CEO Tim Wesselink said, “At 3devo, we’re constantly innovating to deliver industry-disrupting technology that empowers our customers to elevate their creativity and productivity. Our next generation filament maker promises to be something that changes the game in 3D printing. By investing in this new product, you’re investing in a future of endless possibilities, sustainability, and innovation.”

The New Filament Maker TWO. Photo via 3devo.

Filament-making with advanced technology and personalized expertise

Representing a significant leap forward in filament-making technology, the Filament Maker TWO goes beyond a simple redesign, integrating advanced data-driven insights, improved extrusion control, precision, and stability. Geared towards meeting the requirements of technical teams, educational institutions, and public labs, its user-friendly design and forward-looking technology aspire to address the longstanding needs of these sectors, says the company.

To meet diverse facets of the 3D printing sector, the Filament Maker TWO comes in two models. The Fusion model focuses on research and development, allowing material mixing for experimentation and the creation of custom filaments. In contrast, the HighFlow Model is designed for production, offering a steady flow suitable for compounded or virgin materials. It is equipped with a robust extruder to enhance extrusion stability.

Beyond the Filament Maker TWO, 3devo has unveiled DevoJourney, a service meticulously crafted to navigate clients through the complexities of extrusion and 3D printing. This service encompasses expert consultations aimed at understanding client needs, the provision of customized roadmaps that adapt to evolving projects, and continuous post-consultation support. Those investing in the Filament Maker TWO are granted access to the specialized expert consultation services offered through DevoJourney.

Model Filament Maker TWO Fusion Filament Maker TWO HighFlow Filament Maker Precision Filament Maker Composer Color Midnight Blue Silver Black Silver Display 7″ LCD Touchscreen 7″ LCD Touchscreen OLED display and a single rotate-and-push control button OLED display and a single rotate-and-push control button Integrated Feet Yes Yes – – Extruder Motor Stepper motor Stepper motor DC motor DC motor Hopper Cooling System Yes Yes – – Insulation Material Removable insulation with Velcro Removable insulation with Velcro Fiberglass insulation with zip ties Fiberglass insulation with zip ties Sensor Dimensions 3 axis 3 axis 1 axis 1 axis

Featured image shows the New Filament Maker TWO. Photo via 3devo.