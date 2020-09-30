3D Printing Industry launches Another Dimension podcast

3D Printing Industry is making it even easier for you to keep up-to-date with the latest news and developments in additive manufacturing with the launch of the Another Dimension podcast.

Offering a weekly discussion-style round-up of the top news stories from across the 3D printing sector, the Another Dimension podcast will be available from next week.

Another Dimension will be hosted by 3DPI’s Editor-in-chief Michael Petch, who will be leading the weekly news discussion with the rest of the 3DPI editorial team.

Another Dimension will comb through the news of the past week to dig up the most interesting launches, innovations, and collaborations currently circulating the 3D printing sector. The 3DPI team will evaluate the significance, relevance, and potential wide-reaching impacts of each news item, providing a bite-sized yet comprehensive guide to the key developments in the 3D printing industry.

