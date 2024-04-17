3D Printing for the Film Industry: Insights from Gentle Giant Studios’ Jason Lopes

The AMUG Conference keynote by Jason Lopes, Chief Technical Officer at Gentle Giant Studios, provided fascinating insights into groundbreaking 3D printing work for the film industry.

Gentle Giant Studios has been described by legendary creature and effects master Rich Baker as a cross between Santa’s workshop and Frankenstein’s laboratory. Studio credits include Star Trek, Star Wars, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, Marvel films, and Avatar. Lopes also has a notable background, including stints at Carbon and Legacy Effects. The presentation emphasized Gentle Giant’s commitment to innovation in workflow, process, and materials. This approach creates new lanes of execution and revenue streams and allows for better and novel ways of doing things; AMUG conference attendees got a behind-the-scenes look at the work.

Gentle Giant’s journey starts with using clay modeling. Lopes describes studio founder Karl Meyer as a pioneer and trailblazer. It was Meyer who, while working on a clay modeling project for Disney twenty-five years ago, became frustrated with the workflow and set on a path that would initially adapt bar-code scanners to capture character details. The current approach includes one setup featuring 146 cameras in an array and advanced scanning trucks for on-set work. Notably, Gentle Giant was the first to scan actors on set – specifically for the 1999 movie Fight Club.

Jason Lopes of Gentle Giant Studios and the scanning booth. Photo by Michael Petch.

Gentle Giant Studios 3D Printing Capabilities

Lopes highlighted the studio’s ability to combine multiple lanes, creating “magic out of magic.” He showcased a diverse range of projects, from Gentle Giant, including high volume production of collectibles for Disney, to art installations in Miami, Florida. Stressing the studio’s capacity to handle large-scale manufacturing, he described a project involving 110,000 units.

One of the most intriguing segments of Lopes’s presentation was the detailed account of Gentle Giant’s foray into metal 3D printing. Within three weeks, the studio engineered and produced a large-scale metal print, demonstrating its rapid adaptability and skill in handling new materials. “We decided to take this on, and we engineered it into two parts. It’s not just about the printing for us. We believe in merging all different things,” Lopes explained.

Further showcasing Gentle Giant’s adaptability, Lopes delved into the studio’s venture into translucent or clear printing, describing how they’ve expanded their workflow to accommodate different types of work and materials. This adaptation was vividly illustrated with a project for Disney+, where they produced 200 masks for influencers within a tight two-and-a-half-week deadline.

A Skrull mask made for the launch of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Photo by Michael Petch

Lopes also discussed the studio’s collaborations with various artists and companies, including an interesting project for Aerosmith’s bassist, Tom Hamilton. They produced hundreds of rubber fingers, complete with rigid rings, for Hamilton to throw out during concerts, showcasing Gentle Giant’s ability to blend novelty with functionality.

3D printing fingers for Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton. Photo by Michael Petch.

The finished Tom Hamilton finger and ring. Photo by Michael Petch.

Revolutionizing Color in 3D Printing

Lopes also discussed the studio’s pioneering efforts in integrating traditional color techniques with advanced 3D printing technology. “So [we] did a lot, a lot of R&D, which drove a lot of our OEMs crazy. But at the end of the day, it was clearly evident that we were going to win the market with the use of color.”

In a move to harmonize traditional artistry with modern technology, Gentle Giant identified three color lanes: character IP product, imagination, and photogrammetry. Lopes stressed the importance of color accuracy, especially with iconic characters. “Colors like Disney’s Mickey Mouse. That’s a red that you cannot vary from. It’s very difficult to get through approvals,” he noted, underscoring the precision needed.

3D printed Mickey Mouse. Photo by Michael Petch.

A significant challenge the studio faced was the subjective nature of color perception among artists. Lopes and his team tackled this by standardizing color calibration across workstations, using high-end displays and a data color workflow that adjusts with ambient light changes. Gentle Giant also created master palettes for various properties they work on, ensuring artists have access to approved colors. Lopes proudly shared a significant achievement: nailing the color of Elsa from Frozen on the first attempt in this new workflow, exemplifying the system’s accuracy.

The studio further innovated by developing a urethane coating process for printed items, enhancing their feel and appearance. Lopes emphasized the importance of not only the color and finish but also the weight of the printed objects. “It needs to feel like the weight of the product. It’s very important in our world,” he stated.

Not all Gentle Giant work is destined for the screen. Lopes described working with Darren Romanelli, known as Dr. X, who collaborates with Gentle Giant on limited-run artistic projects – the imagination lane. Romanelli’s diverse portfolio includes custom furniture and unique art pieces. One project involved creating spheres embedded with detailed sculptures, such as a Grateful Dead-inspired skull encased in a cherry blossom crown. This project presented unique challenges, such as accounting for the refraction index of the material. Lopes expressed the complexity and satisfaction of overcoming these challenges; “Now we know how to apply that to anything that’s embedded.” Another project for the band Phish showcased Gentle Giant’s capability to adapt and create custom items for specific events quickly.

3D printed Grateful Dead skull by Dr. X and Gentle Giant Studios. Photo by Michael Petch.

A tribute to polymath Buckminster Fuller. Photo by Michael Petch.

The studio is also breaking new ground in photogrammetry, especially in capturing and replicating the unique colors of individual subjects. Lopes and his team developed a rigorous workflow for this process, involving meticulous color calibration and AI-assisted image processing – for example on a project that 3D scanned rapper Kid Cudi to create figurines. “We can punch it,” Lopes said, referring to the enhanced clarity and detail achieved in their 3D prints.

Lopes described how AI has enhanced the workflow. Photo by Michael Petch.

Jason Lopes’s keynote presentation at the AMUG Conference offered an illuminating glimpse into Gentle Giant Studios’ pioneering work in 3D printing. From their origins in clay modeling to their current cutting-edge clear printing and color integration, Gentle Giant exemplifies a commitment to innovation and adaptability. With a focus on precision, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, Gentle Giant’s work not only pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in 3D printing but also sets a standard for the broader industry.

Excitement for the future of these technologies is tangible.

Featured image shows Jason Lopes and Kid Cudi. Photo by Michael Petch.