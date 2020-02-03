Xometry launches instant quotation 3D printing services in Europe

U.S. based on-demand manufacturing marketplace Xometry has launched its European instant quoting on 3D printing services. These new capabilities include Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) additive manufacturing in six materials, the range is set to expand later this year.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers the ability to instantly price custom 3D printed parts,” said Dmitry Kafidov, Managing Director of Xometry Europe. “They will now receive prices and lead times for their 3D printing orders within seconds, and be able to order their parts in a few clicks.”

Xometry expands in Europe

Last year, Xometry commenced its planned European expansion with the acquisition of Shift, a Munich-headquartered CNC machining, sheet metal processing, and post-processing network. Prior to this, the company arranged itself to expand globally following and investment from Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC) to its Series D funding round.

Such developments have led to the addition of subtractive manufacturing services to Xometry’s online platform in addition to its 3D printing offerings. The inclusion of Xometry’s newly established European services will enable engineers in this vicinity to instantly calculate prices and order their additively manufactured parts.

Additive manufacturing on-demand

Following the launch of Xometry in 2013, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company has raised a sum of $118 million from investors to expand its operations. Presently, Xometry employs over 300 people, a workforce that has grown from 100 since 2017. Its Manufacturing Partner Network includes over 2500 companies in the U.S.

In 2018, two of these manufacturing partners became the first to generate $1 million in sales through the platform. One was metal and plastic machining specialist PT&R, Inc.. The company also acquired a fellow manufacturing platform based in Kentucky, known as MakeTime which saw the addition of an Autodesk Fusion360 add-in and Shop Advantage Program to its Instant Quoting Engine.

This tool was highlighted by Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director of Series D investor RBVC, in relation to the company’s investment as an engine that “helps drive efficiency” of production services.

Featured image shows a selection of 3D printed parts. Photo via Xometry.