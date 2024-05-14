Sliced: Latest news from the 3D printing industry

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover new materials, partnerships, reseller deals, Zortrax filing for “restructuring,” and Sintratec closing its business operations.

Read on for recent updates from GE Additive, Meltio, AMEXCI, and more.

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

Business deals, restructuring, and acquisitions from Titomic, GE Additive, Sintratec, and more

Starting with the latest business news, SLS 3D printing company Sintratec has announced that it has ceased operations following bankruptcy. Founded in 2014 by engineers from ETH Zurich and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland, Sintratec introduced low-cost powder bed fusion (PBF) systems like the Sintratec Kit, S2, and S3 printers. Having shipped a significant number of machines worldwide and securing investments, the company’s closure now calls for collaboration between 3DChimera and KREOS to continue after-sales services. KREOS will support customers in the EMEA region, while 3DChimera will assist customers in the US and worldwide.

Dominik Solenicki, CEO of Sintratec, said, “The decision to shut down the company comes with a very heavy heart and is painful to accept in light of our recent successes. Despite these we were unable to financially sustain the business. The bankruptcy is a reflection of current industry and capital market realities. I am profoundly grateful for all the connections we have made over the years and the incredible people who helped make Sintratec a reality. Your support and collaboration have been the cornerstone of our journey.”

Dominik Solenicki, CEO of Sintratec and Christian von Burg, CTO of Sintratec. Photo via Sintratec.

Zortrax has entered restructuring, according to a filing with the Polish Stock Exchange. The filing, translated from Polish, declares, “As part of the above-mentioned proceedings The Company plans to implement the following restructuring measures:

[a] employment reduction and process outsourcing; [b] reducing costs related to the lease of office space; [c] renegotiating trade agreements and obtaining new contracts; [d] active sale of the Company’s products also using online platforms, which will allow for increased direct sales; [e] continuation of the debt collection process; [f] debt restructuring under the concluded arrangement.

At the same time, the company states that it is already conducting talks with creditors, which promise to adopt an arrangement and quickly complete the proceedings.”

According to someone close to the company, Zortrax has been working on a “cost-effective” ceramic 3D printer together with the UK’s AM-COE. Reportedly, this project has seen rising operational costs.

GE Additive has rebranded itself as Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace company. As part of its strategic realignment, the company is phasing out the Concept Laser and Arcam EBM brands while updating AP&C’s branding to better integrate with GE Aerospace’s identity. The name is a combination of “collaborative” and “equilibrium,” GE Additive was established in 2016 after the acquisition of Concept Laser and Arcam.

“We were ready for a change. GE becoming three standalone companies provided an ideal opportunity to review our corporate identity,” said Shaun Wootton, head of communications at Colibrium Additive. “Our new name and brand identity are both modern and dynamic. Both were designed to reflect our focus and company values, the pace of change in the additive industry, while accruing to GE Aerospace’s overall brand identity,” he added.

In other news, Colibrium Additive has produced a custom 3D printed titanium cast for an eleven-year-old gorilla Gladys’ at Cincinnati Zoo for her fractured humerus. This advanced cast, designed to withstand Gladys’ natural behaviors and prevent further injury, was a response to the unique challenges of treating a gorilla. As per the zoo authorities, the rapid turnaround time from Colibrium Additive reflects its efficiency in meeting specific medical needs. This collaboration between zoo veterinarians, human surgeons, and engineering specialists underscores the importance of interdisciplinary teamwork in ensuring the well-being of animals like Gladys, says the company.

Australian metal AM manufacturer Titomic has sold a Titomic Kinetic Fusion System (TKF System) to US-based Triton Systems Inc. for $808K (AUD$1.2M), marking its first sale within the United States. Scheduled for delivery in 9 months, the TKF System is part of Triton’s strategic investment in manufacturing applications.

Established in 2020, the partnership between Titomic and Triton focuses on applications for use in ground, air, space, and sea systems by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial aerospace, industrial, and power generation markets. The TKF System enables rapid, cost-effective additive manufacturing of large, high-performance parts and the development of applications using multiple metals layer-by-layer, catering to Triton’s needs in armaments, propulsion systems, and more.

Swedish AM company AMEXCI has acquired a Nikon SLM Solutions‘ NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer, featuring 12 lasers. Additionally, the company has also invested in an SLM 500 700W that will be used for titanium. According to the company, this strategic approach offers potential improvements in manufacturing across sectors like aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, and defense.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions,” said Edvin Resebo, CEO of AMEXCI. “Investing in the NXG XII 600 platform is a critical step in our journey towards large scale serial production. This technology not only enhances our production capabilities but also aligns with our vision of leading the industry towards a sustainable manufacturing future.”

The Sydney Manufacturing Hub (SMH) at the University of Sydney has acquired a Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) technology from Quintus Technologies, to improve its advanced manufacturing research infrastructure. The QIH 15L M URC features a hot zone measuring 7.32 inches (186 mm) in diameter and 19.7 inches (500 mm) in height. This system operates at a maximum pressure of 207 MPa (30,000 psi) and a maximum temperature of 2,552°F (1,400°C).

According to the company, this system will support the entire AM workflow, from design to final part conformity, and facilitate collaboration between researchers, industry partners, and international institutions. With applications across various industries, including aerospace and defense, this technology enables the densification of unconventional microstructures associated with AM. It is slated for installation at the purpose-built facility on the University of Sydney’s Darlington campus in January 2025.

Gloucestershire-based construction startup Innocrete3D has entered the UK market, specializing in 3D concrete printing for sustainable and cost-effective building solutions. Leveraging years of 3D printing experience, Innocrete3D is said to be optimizing printing capabilities with technology from CyBe Construction, a construction 3D printing company. With global interest and diverse projects in the pipeline, including retaining walls and outdoor furniture, Innocrete3D aims to capitalize on the UK construction sector. Apart from providing printing services, the company plans to sell printers and materials as CyBe’s first European reseller, fostering industry adoption.

Innocrete3D debuts 3D construction printing offering in the UK, as a reseller and adopter of CyBe Construction’s technology. Photo via CyBe Construction.

Emerging partnerships from Renishaw and Sodick

In partnership news, as an official AM partner of British Cycling, Renishaw is working with Lotus Engineering and Hope Technology to develop components for the Paris 2024 Olympics track bike. Using AM, Renishaw has taken over the task of creating the crank, seat stay bridge, dropouts, and a unique aluminum seat post, enabling flexibility in design and creating complex, aerodynamic shapes. Renishaw’s internal lattice structure design for the titanium crank optimizes lightweight without compromising strength. The bespoke manufacturing process tailored to athletes’ measurements showcases the advantages of AM in producing high-performance, customized parts. The bike will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics track cycling events.

Japanese company Sodick has announced an investment agreement with Prima Additive in which Sodick will acquire a 9.5% minority share of the Italian firm. The deal also facilitates a partnership to capitalize on laser technology portfolios and metal AM capabilities. With a global sales network, Sodick specializes in high-speed, high-precision machine tools and metal additive manufacturing systems. Prima Additive focuses on laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and direct energy deposition (DED) technologies, serving automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors. This alliance promises technological synergies and market expansion in Japan, Europe, and the US.

Reseller agreements from Meltio and Roboze

Metal AM company Meltio has announced the expansion of its sales network in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and Italy by collaborating with Force Automation, Molinari Group, Bräuer Group’s new division 3D Solution, and Overmach. These strategic alliances aim to meet the rising demand for Meltio’s wire-laser metal AM solutions.

Force Automation will be pivotal in integrating Meltio’s technology with ABB Robot Arms in the US. Molinari Group will spearhead sales efforts in Latin America, whereas Overmach and 3D Solutions will focus on the distribution and offering a supportive ecosystem for Meltio’s technology in Italy and Germany respectively.

Elsewhere, hardware and software provider CAD/CAM CONSULTING SERVICES, INC. (CCCS), is now a reseller of ROBOZE’s high-performance 3D printing solutions. In doing so, CCCS will expand its AM offerings, addressing issues like process repeatability and material performance. Offering ROBOZE Plus PRO and Production Series printers, along with polymer-based materials and comprehensive service, support, and training, the collaboration seeks to optimize production processes and save time and money for manufacturers, says the company.

Standards and certifications news from ASTM International, 6K Energy, and Quickparts

ASTM International’s F42 committee is developing standards for quality assurance and control in construction 3D printing with cementitious materials. Led by ASTM member Eric Kreiger, this effort ensures reliability and uniformity in additive manufacturing processes, supporting industry growth and sustainability. Proposed standards cover properties, construction, curing, and mechanical testing of additively constructed concrete and mortar components. These standards aim to benefit contractors, regulators, structural engineers, laboratories, and academia. They align with UN Sustainable Development Goals on decent work and economic growth, and industry innovation and infrastructure.

6K’s division, 6K Energy, has announced its novel cathode active material (CAM) that meets the stringent requirements outlined by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), making it the first company to achieve compliance for both LFP and NMC materials. According to the company, the CAM has been tested by over 30 partners in the industry, showing high performance. Additionally, 6K’s production system, UniMelt, consistently delivers various Li-ion materials meeting industry demands. The company’s Battery Center of Excellence is capable of producing large quantities of material annually, in line with plans for their PlusCAM plant in Jackson, TN, set to start operating in mid-2025.

Prototyping company Quickparts has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification globally, demonstrating its commitment to information security. This certification acknowledges the implementation of a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS), covering risk management, access controls, data encryption, and incident response. ISO 27001:2022 certification is essential for safeguarding Intellectual Property, managing security risks, complying with regulations, setting security standards, and ensuring business continuity. Quickparts plans to expand its certification portfolio globally to enhance manufacturing solutions.

Carbon and Keystone Industries collaborate to elevate digital dentistry with KeyMask Resin validation

In 3D printing materials news, US 3D printer OEM Carbon has announced a partnership with Keystone Industries to validate Keystone KeyMask resin for Carbon M-series printers in the dental industry. KeyMask, a flexible material simulating natural gum tissue, enhances digital restoration planning with accurate, low-shrinkage gingival masks. This partnership aims to provide precise and efficient dental prosthetics production, reflecting Carbon’s commitment to superior digital dentistry materials. KeyMask is now available for use with Carbon M-series printers in select regions, including the US and Europe.

Visa Cash App RB F1 Team leverages ROBOZE’s technology for lightweight racing parts

Visa Cash App RB F1 team has partnered with ROBOZE to develop ultralight, durable parts for racing vehicles using advanced composite materials and additive manufacturing techniques. Made possible by ROBOZE’s technology, these parts feature complex geometries and replace heavy metal components, aiming to enhance the cars’ performance. Known for its exceptional thermal and mechanical resistance, Carbon PEEK is chosen to achieve significant weight reduction, improved aerodynamics, and increased structural strength.

Kentucky Innovators honored for advancing STEM education and economic growth

The National Science Board (NSB) has awarded Somerset Community College‘s Professor Eric Wooldridge and Kentucky Science Technology Corporation‘s Sheri McGuffin with the Science and Society Award for their contributions to STEM workforce development and economic diversification. According to NSB, they’ve pioneered additive manufacturing education in Kentucky, impacting over 5,000 students and 185 teachers. Their efforts have led to collaborations resulting in patents, national retail products, and local economic growth. Wooldridge and McGuffin aim to expand their model statewide, emphasizing inclusivity and economic advancement. They’ll be awarded at the National Science Foundation’s Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.

America Makes announces winners of its project calls

In funding news, America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) have announced the winners of the $2.9M Methods for Demonstrating Operational Qualification Project Call, funded by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) ManTech Office. Additionally, America Makes has also announced the winners of the $850K AM Process Pre-Qualification Open Project.

Below is the list of award winners and related topic areas for the Methods for Demonstrating Operational Qualifications project award.

Project 1: Methods for Demonstrating Operational Qualification

Team Lead: Wichita State University – National Institute for Aviation Research

Project 2: Accelerate Control and Certification: Enhancing Laser PBF and Electron Beam PBF Operation Quality via Real-time Analytics, Technological Integration, and Experimental Platforms for a Resilient Supply Chain

Team Lead: Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

Project Team: Addiguru, Beehive Industries, EOS North America, University of Michigan.

Project 3: Improving LPBF Operational Qualification through Software Automation

Team Lead: Dyndrite Corporation

Project Team: ASTM International, Siemens Energy.

Below is the list of award winners and related topic areas for AM Process Pre-Qualifications:

Project 1: AM Process Pre-Qualification

Team Lead: Applied Optimization.

Project Team: ASTM International, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Project 2: Sensor-Based Approaches to LPBF Machine Pre-Qualification

Team Lead: University of Dayton Research Institute

Project Team: Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, The Ohio State University Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions.

Project 3: Build Area Qualification through Statistical Modeling of Melt Pool and Defect Distribution

Team Lead: Sentient Science

Project Team: Purdue University

Xaar publishes sustainability report, shows progress towards 2030 goals

Inkjet technology group Xaar has released its sustainability report, detailing significant progress towards its 2030 Sustainability Roadmap goals. The report outlines achievements such as carbon reduction, renewable energy usage, and charitable contributions, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability. It highlights Xaar’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, including its aim for Net Zero emissions by 2030, says the company. The report emphasizes Xaar’s sustainable product development and showcases case studies demonstrating how its printheads meet industry demands with innovative solutions.

AMUG announces new Board of Directors for 2024-2025 term

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced its new board of directors for the year 2024-2025. Shannon VanDeren, Tim Bell, and Claire Belson Barnes were elected President, Vice President, and Director of Membership. Additionally, Daniel Landgraf was appointed Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, and Bruce LeMaster as Director at Large. The election results, reflecting confidence in current leadership, were revealed during the annual AMUG business meeting. Notably, VanDeren and Belson Barnes were re-elected for second terms, and Bell transitioned from his role as Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors to Vice President. The diverse board, with varied backgrounds and expertise, will commence their terms on July 1, 2024.

The AMUG Board Members for the 2024-2025 term are:

Officers

President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing & Consulting.

Vice President: Tim Bell, Sciath aiM Forge Inc.

Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Design & Technology, Inc.

Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineer.

Directors

Director at Large: Bruce LeMaster, Applied Rapid Technologies.

Director of Education & Conference: Ed Graham, Prototek.

Director of Events and Hospitality: Thomas Sorovetz. T. A. Sorovetz, LLC.

Director of Membership: Clair Belson Barnes, LightForce.

Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors: Daniel Landgraf, KraussMaffei Technologies.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows from left to right: Joel Andersson, COO AMEXCI, Manja Franke, CSO AMEXCI, Edvin Resebo, CEO AMEXCI, Sam O’Leary, CEO Nikon SLM Solutions, Christopher Barefoot, Regional Business Director Nikon SLM Solutions. Standing in front of AMEXC’s new factory being built in Örebro, Sweden. Photo via Nikon SLM Solutions.