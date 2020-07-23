Renishaw launches latest 3D modeling software – FixtureBuilder 8.0

UK-based engineering firm Renishaw has announced the launch of FixtureBuilder 8.0, the latest version of the company’s 3D fixture modeling software.

Packed full of new features and improvements, the software is available to purchase now through the Renishaw distribution network. Prospective customers can also try out a free 30-day trial from the company’s website.

FixtureBuilder 8.0

FixtureBuilder allows users to digitally design metrology fixturing assemblies without the need for any physical coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) or other inspection devices. It aims to increase productivity by reducing the set-up time required to model and plan out these assemblies. Users can import CAD models of parts directly into the software which can then be exported, along with the rest of the fixturing set-up, into third party inspection programming software.

Looking at the latest iteration of FixtureBuilder, users are now able to model fixtures that use Renishaw’s physical QuickLoad rail system, whereby a secure workholding position can be created when used in conjunction with QuickLoad base plates. The plates are attached to the rail on either side using quick-release magnets and location pins. The rail and plates themselves are modular and can be swapped out, giving machine operators the ability to rapidly inspect and release parts.

Version 8.0 also introduces a number of new fixturing components into the software’s library, such as M12 fixtures, ¼-20 fixtures, and even a set of metrology tables. The program’s improved mechanism mode now provides real-time movement and collision detection with greater precision, further shortening fixture set-up times.

Finally, exporting functionality has been revamped. Fixture models can now be exported to inspection software at a faster rate, streamlining the whole process. A number of new 3D CAD file formats are also now compatible with the software, including the latest versions of Parasolid, STEP, ACIS, STL, and IGES.

3D modeling software

While Renishaw is certainly one of the larger organizations involved with 3D modeling and visualization software, it isn’t the only one. Realize Medical, a VR company specializing in medical 3D modeling recently announced a partnership with peripheral manufacturer Logitech which will see its Elucis VR platform kitted out with interactivity. Using Logitech’s first-generation VR Ink Pilot Edition stylus, users will now be able to precisely draw and edit 3D medical models directly in the Elucis virtual environment.

Elsewhere, Tech Soft 3D, a leading provider of software development kits, has begun using its HOOPS devkit platform to help Proplanner integrate 3D model visualization into its Assembly Planner software. Proplanner’s customers will now be able to better plan out their engineering workflows with extra 3D model visualization functionalities, as well as in-depth numerical 3D model data.

Featured image shows the FixtureBuilder UI. Image via Renishaw.