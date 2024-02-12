Recipients of AMUG 2024 3D printing scholarships announced

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the recipients of its two 3D printing scholarship’s as Alex Campbell and Phil Rufe.

The awardees will be recognized by the additive manufacturing community at the 2024 AMUG conference at Hilton Chicago between March 10-14, 2024. Campbell and Rufe will take to the stage on March 12 to share their stories and discuss their work.

Campbell is a fourth-year aerospace engineering student at Ohio State University (OHU), and has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in additive manufacturing. Rufe, an Assistant Professor in the School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University (EMU), received the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing.

Both AMUG scholarships seek to recognize students and educators who demonstrate a passion and vision for additive manufacturing to advance both education and industry.

“The recipients of the scholarships embody a deep-seated enthusiasm for additive manufacturing that originated many years ago and has endured over time,” commented Rajeev Kulkarni, Chair of the AMUG Scholarship Committee.

“Additionally, the committee acknowledged their aspirations to challenge and improve established practices, accompanied by proactive efforts to transform these into reality. Through their mentorship initiatives, they inspire others to contribute to global change.”

Kulkarni added that the high caliber of this year’s scholarship submissions left a positive impression on the AMUG scholarship committee. “As each year passes, selecting the most outstanding scholarship recipients becomes progressively challenging, reflecting the remarkable advancements within the additive manufacturing industry,” Kulkarni said.

The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship

Founded to honor the memory of AMUG supporter and advocate Guy E. Bourdeau, this scholarship is awarded annually to a college student in recognition of their contribution to 3D printing in education.

Funded by New Jersey-based CAD/CAM reseller Cimquest, the award provides AMUG 2024 to allow the selected student to access shared knowledge at the event and develop industry contacts. In addition to free registration, the scholarship covers all AMUG-related travel and accommodation expenses.

Campbell’s introduction to additive manufacturing came in the form of a MakerBot 3D printer in middle school. What began as a hobby soon became a full-time academic passion, with 3D printing now “an integral aspect” of his professional identity.

Now pursuing an aerospace engineering degree at OHU, Campbell hopes to move into the aerospace industry to advance the manufacture of rocket engines or apply intelligent design to next-generation propulsion systems. Campbell has specifically identified the potential offered by additive manufacturing for the production of combustion chambers and injectors.

In OHU’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), Campbell currently is an undergraduate research assistant in the metal additive manufacturing lab. The student has since gained extensive experience in LPBF, EBM, SLA, and FDM technologies. He is also the project manager of OSU’s liquid engine project in the Buckeye Space Launch Initiative.

Away from OSU, Campbell completed an internship at ADDMAN Group company Castheon, where he developed validation and verification processes, aided the installation of an SLM 280 HL, learned the additive production process, and worked with niobium C-103 material.

Cameron Gygi, Lead Engineer for OSU’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), said: “Alex has consistently showcased his dedication, proficiency, and problem-solving acumen. Alex stands out for his self-starting ability and eagerness to tackle and solve complex problems. His leadership is evident not only in his work ethic but also in his mentorship of his peers.”

The Randy Stevens Scholarship

The Randy Stevens Scholarship is financially supported by Minnesota-based manufacturing service bureau In’Tech Industries. The award honors the memory of Randy Stevens, AMUG supporter and advocate, for his dedication and contribution to the additive manufacturing industry.

The annual scholarship aims to recognize one high-school teacher or college professor for their contribution to 3D printing in education and professional development. As with the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, this award offers free access to AMUG 2024 and covers related expenses.

Professor Rufe is a Certified Manufacturing Engineer with degrees in mechanical engineering, manufacturing and education, who now teaches in the School of Engineering at EMU.

Rufe leads courses in manufacturing processes, industrial operations, CAD mechanics, GD&T, lean manufacturing, intellectual property design for assembly (DFMA), and additive manufacturing. Additionally, the EMU professor manages the university’s 3D printing/AM lab.

“Based on my research, AM is a tool with a wide variety of applications and a diverse audience. While a dedicated 3D printing class is good, it alone does not meet the needs of a diverse set of applications or audiences,” commented Rufe. “Shifting paradigms and providing AM education to students outside of the traditional dedicated-course model is a challenge.”

In his role as an educator, Rufe has been recognized for making additive manufacturing accessible, while providing guidance on 3D printing processes, advantages, disadvantages, and considerations. His insights include preparing files for 3D printing, and understanding the cost, time, and quality considerations associated with additive manufacturing.

Dr. Vijay Mannari, Interim Director of the School of Engineering at EMU, stated that “Professor Rufe has provided strong leadership in promoting and integrating 3D printing/additive manufacturing within the School of Engineering at EMU.”

“Professor Rufe has integrated 3D printing, in some form, into many of our engineering and engineering technology majors and classes,” added Mannari. “Additionally, he has initiated and maintained strong industrial partnerships resulting in industry-relevant education and equipment for our engineering students.”

Previous AMUG scholarship recipients

The AMUG 2021 scholarships went to Sean Dobson and John Sorvillo.

A University of Cincinnati Ph.D. student, Dobson received the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship. Prior to his Ph.D, Dobson interned at Gulfstream Aerospace’s 3D printing lab and completed a research undergraduate degree at the University of Louisville. His later studies saw him focus on materials science at the University of Cincinnati. Dobson has also worked as an Additive and Material Engineer for 3D printing service provider Vertex Manufacturing.

“He has been a tremendous asset to Vertex Manufacturing. The passion that Sean exhibits for this field of work on a daily basis is inspiring, even for those of us who share the same passion,” stated Vertex Manufacturing CEO Greg Morris.

The 2021 Randy Stevens scholarship went to Sorvillo, Director of Westwood Preparatory Academy in Youngstown, Ohio. Here, students are in residential care and many are without familial provisions. Sorvillo’s efforts saw the number of 3D printers at the academy increase from one to four, helping to expand the teaching of life-skills and technical competencies, such as CAD design.

“Our 3D printing program has played a huge role in creating inspiration,” said Sorvillo. “We’re able to show at-risk students a whole new way of learning. This technology has opened avenues of teaching that we never imagined. We are able to positively impact many facets of our students’ lives.”



