Intech Additive Solutions launches iFusion SF1 and iFusion LFMulti SLM metal 3D printers

Intech Additive Solutions, a Bangalore-based manufacturer of Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems, has launched its latest range of 3D printers at the Indian Metal Forming Exhibition (IMTEX 2020).

Previously called Intech DMLS, the company’s new line of metal 3D printers, the iFusion series, consists of Selective Laser Melting (SLM) systems, the iFusion SF1 and the iFusion LFMulti.

Sridhar Balaram, CEO of Intech Additive Solutions, stated, “The iFusion series is designed for high precision, stability, reliability and to deliver unmatched performance with higher build rates.”

Intech and the 3D printing industry

Founded in 2012, Intech Additive Solutions provides end-to-end services for DMLS in India. The founders of the company have approximately 30 years of experience in metallurgy, machinery, and foundry. In the Wohlers Report 2015, the company was recognized as the first service provider of metal 3D printing in India.

During Formnext 2018, DMG MORI, a Japanese manufacturer of cutting machine tools and CNC-controlled machines, announced plans expand its global presence in metal additive manufacturing by acquiring a 30% stake in Intech. In the same year, Intech also confirmed its first order of the Additive Industries‘ MetalFAB1 system. Following this, Poeir Jets, a Research & Development subsidiary of Intech, developed India’s first Heavy lift Hybrid drones.

The iFusion series

The latest iFusion series features both small and large format systems – where technical specifications and pricing have yet to be disclosed. Nonetheless, the company states that the iFusion SF1 is a smaller format machine dedicated to R&D Laboratories and academic institutions. The iFusion LFMulti has a larger format multi-laser machine designed for producing industrial components.

Balaram added, “These machines are a culmination of more than 30000 hours of research, development, and innovation spread over the past 36 months. We have 3D printed more than 800 parts for a variety of industries in different materials. Along with our in-house developed Software AMOptoMet and the upcoming AMBuilder we aim to create a full-fledged ecosystem fueling the industrialization of AM in India.”

Both the iFusion series are on display at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), IMTEX, which concludes today. They debuted on the January 23rd, the first day of IMTEX 2020.

Featured image shows the Intech with the iFusion SF1 and the iFusion LFMulti 3D printers. Photo via Intech Additive Solutions.