Immensa Labs acquires Shakl3D and LayLabs to expand 3D printing services into Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based 3D printing bureau Immensa Technology Labs has announced the acquisition of Saudi Arabian service providers Shakl3D and LayLabs.

Immensa’s first foray into the Saudi 3D printing market will see it expand the reach of its services to new clients there in the industrial, manufacturing, oil and gas sectors. Following the deal, the firm claims to have the region’s largest additive platform, and with further investment, it aims to match the manufacturing capacity of service providers in both Europe and North America.

“We are pleased that this partnership came to life, and we have no doubts that the 3D printing sector regionally will reach new heights,” said Omar Abuhabaya, General Manager of Immensa KSA and COO of the Immensa Group. “The AM know-how of both Shakl3D and Immensa will enable massive deployment of digitization solutions in the industry.”

“We are certain that the Saudi market will benefit from the various uses of 3D printing across all sectors.”

Immensa Labs’ Middle Eastern mission

Established in 2016, Immensa is a company that’s dedicated to the advancement of 3D printing throughout the UAE. With this in mind, the firm provides various 3D printing solutions to clients seeking to adopt the technology on an industrial level, including consulting, engineering, and on-demand production services.

At present, Immensa is the only company in the regional Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with ISO 9001 certification, and it has offices in the UAE, Kuwait and now Saudi Arabia. Since the firm opened its first 3D printing facility in Dubai, which included eight SLA, SLS and FDM machines, it has sought to expand on its capabilities to open new verticals.

As part of Dubai’s ambitious ‘3D Printing Strategy,’ it aims to construct at least 25 percent of each building using the technology by 2025, and this has led Immensa to invest heavily in the sector. The company filed a patent for a concrete fabrication method in 2018, and later partnered with BigRep to build a touch-activated 3D printed Smart Wall.

Immensa has also expanded on the applications of its services via a collaboration with fellow Dubai-based firm RSA Global, which saw it develop a digital spare parts warehouse. The project enabled RSA Global to provide its clients with on-demand 3D printed parts, as well as a greater deal of component customization.

Following its double acquisition deal, Immensa’s now aiming to market its services in the neighbouring Saudi Arabia, build a platform with a truly global reach, and enter the more competitive U.S. market.

A double acquisition deal to reach Saudi markets

Immensa has opted to acquire Shakl3D and LayLabs based on what it views as a “surging demand” for 3D printing and digitization services in their native Saudi Arabia. The move therefore allows Immensa to not only expand on its production capacity, but to market its products and services to new customers in the growing Saudi digital industry.

Since being founded in 2016 and 2018, Shakl3D and LayLabs have gone on to establish loyal client bases in the industrial, manufacturing, oil and gas industries. Immensa already specializes in providing services to clientele in these areas, but the recent acquisition deals allow it to build on a solid foundation in the Kingdom, and expand where it sees fit.

The company has also combined Shakl3D and LayLabs into an Immensa KSA subsidiary, forming what it claims to be the “largest and most advanced 3D printing platform in the region.” What’s more, Immensa aims to build on its newly-established capabilities in Saudi Arabia, by investing “millions of dollars” more on an as yet unspecified facilities expansion project.

“Immensa currently serves the entire GCC,” said Fahmi Al Shawwa, CEO and Founder of Immensa Technology Labs. “However, with these acquisitions, the company is seeking to make KSA a key market, not just to serve, but to develop domestically its capabilities and rapidly expand the adoption of additive manufacturing within the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia’s growing 3D printing industry

Immensa’s expansion into Saudi Arabia reflects the significant growth seen within the country’s 3D printing industry in recent years.

Building materials firm Al Kathiri Holding for instance, has gained approval from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Housing to develop 3D printed concrete for use within government projects. The deal saw the company work alongside the Italian manufacturer of construction systems Emmedue to produce 3D printed concrete paneling technology.

Saudi Arabian construction company Elite for Construction & Development Co, has opted to take a different route, and acquire an existing BOD 2 system from COBOD International. The firm purchased the printer in order to fulfil the Saudi Vision 2030 program, which aims to improve the country’s economy via innovative technology projects.

Elsewhere, the Precht and Mamou-Mani Architects design studios have constructed a pair of 3D printed art installations in Saudi Arabia. The first lattice structure features a ribbon-like shape, while the second comprises a set of extruded stacked cubes.

Featured image shows two Immensa engineers producing 3D printed face shields to aid the UAE’s fight against COVID-19. Photo via Immensa Technology Labs.