Coronavirus postpones AMUG 2020 – 3D Printing Industry continues to support AM

Responding to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by Coronavirus, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has taken the decision to postpone the AMUG Conference.

The 2020 AMUG Expo was scheduled to take place at the Hilton Chicago Hotel from March 22 – 26, 2020. However, with the Illinois Governor issuing a Disaster Proclamation on Monday 9th March and mounting travel restrictions from both companies and governments, it became clear that running the event was not feasible.

“This was a very difficult decision, but the Board of Directors agreed that in the best interest of our members and those that support the event we will postpone our annual Conference and Business Meeting,” stated Carl Dekker, AMUG President.

The new dates for the AMUG Conference will be March 14-18, 2021. The location will be unchanged—Hilton Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. The annual Business Meeting will be rescheduled to a date that is yet to be determined.

The AMUG Expo is a highlight for many in the additive manufacturing world. The annual event brings together attendees with deep AM experience in an environment where knowledge sharing is highly encouraged. Vendors often use the event to preview forthcoming releases and the connections made and re-established at the expo often prove invaluable in moving projects, and the industry as a whole, forward.

The decision was not taken lightly and together with many in the additive manufacturing community, 3D Printing Industry was also looking forward to a week of unrivaled conversations about our sector and returning to join the AMUG Expo attendees.

In a statement issued today AMUG stated, “Funds that have been remitted to AMUG to attend, exhibit or sponsor the 2020 AMUG Conference will be applied towards participation in 2021. This postponement structure provides registered attendees AMUG membership benefits for two full years. Likewise, exhibitors and sponsors will receive promotional benefits for an additional 12 months.”

An invitation

Next week we mark our anniversary. 3D Printing Industry will have reported on the additive manufacturing world for eight years. To underline our continued support and commitment to the 3D printing community I would like to make an offer to the enterprises affected by the AMUG Expo postponement.

If you represent a company that was planning to attend AMUG and had a press release or news scheduled for the show you would like us to write about send it over – we will ensure your news reaches our audience.

Events like the AMUG Expo have a vital role in stimulating trade and commerce. In the absence of the physical event, 3D Printing Industry is keen to assist in the best way we can – by making our platform available to those who would like to reach potential business partners.

Although it is disappointing not to be returning to Chicago for the AMUG Expo, the decision to postpone is undoubtedly the correct one. 2020 is set to prove challenging for event organizers, and potentially the wider manufacturing sector.

Please get in contact if you would like to take me up on the offer.

Featured image shows the attendee welcome at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel for AMUG 2018. Photo by Michael Petch.