atum3D unveils new DLP Station 5-365 EXZ printer and vacuum post-curing

Open platform Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printing specialist atum3D has launched its new 365 nm flagship printer, the DLP Station 5-365 EXZ, at Formnext Connect. The printer is based on atum3D’s open resin platform, which accepts the use of any functional third party material, and features a build height almost double that of the firm’s DLP Station 5-365 printer.

Also announced at Formnext Connect is atum3D’s new Curing Station, a vacuum post-curing technology which combines 360-degree light and radiated heat in a chamber without oxygen to produce stronger post-cured parts.

“Several partners and customers have been asking for the ability to print longer parts for some time,” said Juan Vertelman, Atum3D’s commercial director. “At Atum3D, we are keen to listen to and act on customer requests. I am proud to live up to our promise with the introduction of this latest addition to our DLP Station printer range at Formnext Connect.”

The DLP Station 5-365 EXZ

With a build height double that of its closest sibling, and one of the highest currently available in a DLP printer, the DLP Station 5-365 EXZ (Extended Z-axis) combines speed, accuracy and high-quality biocompatible resins for the on-site printing of personalized orthotics and custom orthopedics. The Extended Z-axis enables the printing of larger and longer objects up to 45cm, such as full limb orthotics or insoles for large shoe sizes. Atum3D has co-developed materials with its chemical partners that exhibit flexibility, toughness, and biocompatibility, in order to meet the requirements of these specific applications.

The DLP Station 5-365 EXZ is based on atum3D’s open resin platform, and is designed for the fast, local manufacturing of both single pieces and series of custom parts. Print jobs are prepared using the firm’s intuitive Operator Station software, in which proprietary algorithms take into account specific resin properties as well as individual printer calibration when slicing.

The printer features a powerful purpose-built Ultra HD light source, while the Build Platform can accelerate four times faster, and move vertically twice as fast. According to atum3D, build speeds of up to 150 mm per hour are possible.

“We believe this printer hits a sweet spot in terms of versatility, speed, accuracy, material properties, and cost-effectiveness,” Vertelman continued. “For example, creating personalized orthopedic test shoes traditionally is a time-consuming process of thermoforming, which includes trials and error. Our solution decimates the lead time and reduces manual labor, effectively allowing an orthopedic shoemaker to spend more time with the client and significantly reduce waste.”

The latest DLP Station 3D printer is placed at a mid-range price point with the aim of enabling the cost-effective integration of additive manufacturing into existing traditional workflows.

atum3D’s Curing Station

The second unveiling at Formnext Connect is the firm’s Curing Station, a post-curing system with fully customizable presets which provides the ability to post-cure in vacuum conditions instead of atmospheric pressure, allowing the user to create optimal post-curing conditions for a specific material or application. This, in tandem with a powerful UV light and radiated heat, can enable materials to reach their end state up to 10 times faster than other post-curing solutions.

Users are able to closely control the vacuum, pressure, UV light dose, degas time, and the cooldown time for different areas of the process, and can save these preferences in a curing preset.

“We think Curing Station is a unique, novel, and valuable step towards the optimal integral manufacturing process,” Vertelman added. “Combined with our Cleaning Station to thoroughly clean printed parts, production time and manual processes are reduced to a minimum.”

atum3D is combining its newly released products in ready-made and customizable Application Packs, offering various combinations of the DLP Station, Cleaning, and Curing Station offerings.

“We are on the forefront of resin development, working together with leading chemical companies, and actively involve expert partners to include, for example, 3D scanning and modeling solutions if the client’s application case calls for such a solution,” Vertelman concluded.

This year’s Formnext Connect event is the first digital-only edition. Those wishing to learn more about atum3D’s DLP Station and Curing Station can do so at the event’s online platform.

Featured image shows atum3D’s DLP Station 5-365 EXZ and Curing Station. Image via atum3D.