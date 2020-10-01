3D printing events guide for October featuring HP, Xerox, Essentium, BASF, AM-Cubed, STRYKER and more 

It’s time for 3D Printing Industry’s monthly 3D printing events guide. Our summary of the latest 3D printing events features additive manufacturing summits, 3D printing workshops, online training courses, and digital webinars.

3D Printing events for the week starting October 5th

Europe’s annual powder metallurgy congress, Euro PM2020, is set to take place from October 5th to October 7th 2020. The online conference, which is organized by European Powder Metallurgy Association (EPMA), will feature three full days of technical presentations and special interest seminars.

As well as covering all the latest developments in Powder Metallurgy (PM), the show’s substantial program includes sessions on all aspects of 3D printing, ranging from sustainability to optimized materials. The virtual summit has been designed for industry professionals, and the EPMA is inviting business leaders, academics, and those working at PM-related companies to attend and contribute.

IMTS’ virtual Spark event meanwhile, continues into October with a one-off webinar based around new cleaning technologies and additive manufacturing. The online session will examine different approaches to part cleaning, revealing new ways of removing residue when neither water-based products nor vapor degreasing solutions are sufficient.

Tyler Wheeler of surface cleaner provider Ecoclean, is set to host the informative event, providing attendees with an insight into the different cleaning tools and processes available. New 3D printing adopters are welcome at this webinar, and organizers have committed to providing “a good understanding of potential cleaning solutions” for all that attend. The session will run from 1pm-2pm CT on October 7th 2020.

3D Printing events for the week starting October 12th

The Printing for Fabrication (Print4Fab) online conference is set to begin on October 12th 2020. The virtual event is being promoted as a “dynamic and interactive” discussion of the latest developments in 3D imaging. Attendees will hear progress updates from a number of preeminent printing experts, before breaking off to take part in live discussions and virtual networking sessions.

A broad range of 3D printing applications are listed on the agenda, including those in the packaging, industrial, textile, electronics, and life science sectors. Topics such as nanoscale printing, accelerating printhead performance, and sustainability are all set to be discussed too, with sessions led by firms such as HP and Fuji Xerox.

The ten-day summit runs until October 22nd, 2020, providing ample opportunity for participants to brush up on the latest digital fabrication techniques.

3D printer manufacturer Essentium is holding a virtual panel to discuss how 3D printing can help companies to mitigate supply chain vulnerability. The session, which will be hosted by Blake Teipel, the firm’s CEO and Co-founder, is set to cover how businesses are struggling, and cases of successful additive intervention.

Major Alex Goldberg of the Texas Military, Volker Hammes, Managing Director of New Business at BASF, and NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski will help attendees to break down the key issues and set out next steps. The online summit is scheduled to take place from 9am-10am CST on Tuesday, October 13th 2020.

Multinational academic 3D printing consortium ADMIRE is holding its “Skilling the AM Future” conference on October 15th 2020. The half-day event, which runs from 9am-1pm WET, is geared towards students, and will focus on the metal 3D printing curriculum at European universities.

Attendees will learn more about Masters’ courses within the EU, and their benefits, while also becoming part of the conversation on bridging the skills gap between education and jobs in industry. The EU-funded session is open to all universities and students, and those that are involved in 3D printing manufacturing supply chains are invited to attend as well.

3D Printing events for the week starting October 26th

Brunel University is holding a design doctoral symposium and 3D printing open day on October 30th. The event, which is part of the EU-backed Erasmus project, will see a series of the university’s experts in additive manufacturing present their latest “cutting-edge” designs and research.

Several industry insiders are also expected to speak and present at the event, providing their insight on the main issues currently surrounding 3D printing. The session will double-up as an awards ceremony too, with awards set to be handed out to Brunel’s best and brightest, in a celebration of their most innovative additive ideas.

Participation in the day-long virtual event is completely free, with proceedings set to run from 9.30am-4.30pm GMT on October 30th, 2020.

The 3D Friday Talk Show will also be taking place on October 30th.

The 3D Friday Talk Show is held on the last Friday of each month, and each episode aims to dig into the reality of 3D printing by examining one topic in great detail. In this installment, the subject of discussion will be justifying the costs of additive manufacturing.

Stefanie Brickwede of Mobility goes Additive, Elena Laso Plaza from HP, Naomi Murray of STRYKER, and AM-Cubed’s Kristin Mulherin will be on hand to provide the insight and discussion in this month’s edition.

