3D Printing Community responds to COVID-19 and Coronavirus resources

How is the 3D printing community responding to COVID-19?

As the now pandemic Coronavirus takes hold over the globe, we see countries implementing travel restrictions, social distancing measures, and work from home policies. Even the more developed countries are seeing their healthcare systems overloaded and fatigued by COVID-19.

In the more severe cases of the respiratory illness, patients may require specialist respirators to take over the role of the lungs. These respirators are in short supply, however, along with medical personnel, hospital space and other personal safety equipment required to treat patients.

Professional AM providers, makers and designers in the 3D printing community have already begun to respond to the global crisis by volunteering their respective skills to ease the pressure on supply chains and governments.

We will be updating this list of 3D printing resources linked to Coronavirus and COVID-19.

If you would like to discuss or organize the 3D printing projects during the Coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic, join the 3D Printing Industry Discord server.

Calls to action and co-ordinating the COVID-19 response

The additive manufacturing and 3D printing community has many members keen to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a summary of current calls to action and efforts to co-ordinate a response. Please contact us if you would like to add further information.

CECIMO issues call to action

The European Association for Additive Manufacturing (CECIMO) is responding to a request from the European Commission. Members are been queried on whether they are able to aid in producing medical equipment for hospitals tackled the COVID-19 outbreak. Examples of medical equipment include valves and ventilators.

CECIMO has extended the call to include all AM companies within Europe. So far, the response has been positive with, “many companies from the European 3Dprinting industry already volunteering to aid hospitals and health centers by proposing the use of their machines.”

The Association notes the legal constraints of producing medical equipment and has also suggested that Member States consider a temporary waiver of certain Medical Device Directive requirements.

Filip Geerts, CECIMO Director General, said “I believe that the additive manufacturing sector can play an important role in sustaining the effort of hospital workers in the middle of this emergency. However, it is in the best interest of all to clarify the regulatory issues in order to move forward quickly and in a way that is not going to delay immediate actions”.

To be part of this initiative please contact Filip Geerts, CECIMO Director General ([email protected]) or Vincenzo Belletti, Policy Innovation Manager ([email protected]).

HHS Solicits Proposals for Development of Medical Products for Novel Coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has updated a broad agency announcement (BAA) to focus specifically on products to diagnose, prevent or treat coronavirus infections.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), issued the BAA, BAA-18-100-SOL-00003-Amendment 13, to solicit proposals for advanced development and licensure of COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccines, or medicines such as therapeutics or antivirals.

“Amid the expanding global outbreak of COVID-19, Americans need diagnostics, vaccines, and medicines to mitigate the potential impact of this virus”, said BARDA Director Rick Bright, Ph.D. “To accelerate the availability of these lifesaving tools, BARDA took an important step today to request proposals for development of COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccines, or therapeutics, many of which will be developed using existing platform technologies to permit rapid development.”

More information is available here.

Central hubs connecting makers and medicine

A public Google Sheet was set up to gather makers from all four corners of the world to provide their 3D printing services for components like the oxygen valves. There is a submission form available for makers who would like to take part.

A similar initiative was organized by Formlabs, whereby a support network connecting available makers to projects in need of production was set up in a Twitter post. Both the makers seeking to make a difference and the projects in need of aid can participate by filling out this online form. Formlabs will connect relevant parties to each other and support the projects where it can.

3D printing resources and Coronavirus projects

This section details the resources released and projects undertaken by individuals and companies in the fight against the Coronavirus.

It is worth noting at this stage the old adage, “just because something can be 3D printed, doesn’t mean it should be 3D printed.” While the innovative spirit and resourcefulness of the 3D printing community is admirable, medical devices are complicated and reverse engineering can have unforeseen consequences.

Italian hospital turns to 3D printed oxygen valves

A hospital in Brescia with 250 Coronavirus patients requiring breathing machines has recently run out of the respiratory valves needed to connect the patients to the machines. The original supplier was unable to meet the sudden high demand and the hospital quickly found itself in a crisis. Quick to respond to the situation, Cristian Fracassi, CEO of Isinnova, a Brescia-based engineering firm, used 3D printing to meet the hospital’s demands and, resultantly, patients’ lives were saved.

The CEO and his colleague, Alessandro Romaioli, initially visited the hospital directly to inspect the valves themselves and went about rapidly creating a prototype. After testing it on a patient successfully, Isinnova teamed up with local manufacturing company Lonati to mass produce the valves. Lonati’s SLS 3D printer along with Issinova’s six in-house 3D printers were put to work and the Italian duo managed to produce 100 respirator valves in 24 hours. The valves are currently being put to use in the Brescian hospital.

Fracassi now faces potential legal action from the company that owns the patent for the oxygen valves.

SexyCyborg offers to catch IP lawsuits for 3D printed components

Isinnova is not the only party to potentially face getting caught up in IP infringement lawsuits in the coming weeks. Naomi ‘SexyCyborg’ Wu, a prominent technology YouTuber from Shenzhen, China, has offered to face IP lawsuits on behalf of clinicians looking to 3D print patented components for respirators.

“I have the support of a good Chinese IP lawyer on this,” Wu states in a recent Twitter post. “I will get [the part] reverse engineered and serve as a team’s human shield/patent bullet catcher in China.”

Materialise releases hands-free door handle attachment

Materialise, a global provider of 3D printing services, has released files for a 3D printed hands-free door handle attachment to alleviate Coronavirus transmission via one of the most common mediums.

Door handles are subjected to a lot of physical contact over the course of a day, especially in public spaces such as offices and hospitals. This makes them a hotspot for microbes to hitch a ride on our palms and fingertips. The 3D printable add-on allows users to carry out the lever action required to pop open most modern doors using their elbows.

The file for the door handle attachment is available to download for free. The assembly comes in two parts and will require four screws and four nuts to secure it.

3D printed hand sanitizer holder

For those that have no choice but to touch door handles, an engineer specializing in surgical 3D printing in Saudi Arabia has designed a 3D printable wrist clasp to hold a bottle of sanitizer for easy access.

The simple design was realized by Moath Abuaysha, who aims to cleanse hands globally of the Coronavirus. The wrist attachment allows users to lather up their palms in antiseptic gel at a moment’s notice without actually having to hold and potentially contaminate the bottle. It also acts as a constant reminder to practise proper hygiene at such a critical time.

Protolabs helps customers respond to pandemic

Protolabs is a leading on-demand manufacturer with 3D Printing, CNC Machining, and Injection Moulding systems. The company is well known is the AM world and is putting its expertise and rapid production methods to good use during the current Coronavirus outbreak. A recent post on the company’s Twitter account describes some of the work undertaken and shows how digital manufacturing can provide a fast response in times of crisis.

“We already have a number of customers who’ve reached out to us for help in expediting the production of components for #COVID19 test kits and ventilators. Working on a 10,000 run part order to be shipped out tomorrow. Never been more proud to do what we do! #digitalmanufacturing”

The first box containing components for COVID-19 test kits was shipped on Thursday 19th March, a turnaround of only 24 hours.

3D printable face masks

The utility of facemasks is a topic the World Health Organization has provided detailed information on. It is worth noting that any facemask will accumulate germs and the warm and wet environment can provide a haven for germs if not cleaned or disposed of.

Print farms for the masses

Barcelona-based BCN3D has offered up its own in-house print farm of 63 machines to combat the medical device shortage around the world. The company will be choosing from scientifically validated, safe projects to undertake.

Those with new ideas are encouraged to contact BCN3D at [email protected].

California-based Airwolf3D have had a similar idea, as they volunteer their own fleet of 3D printers for the manufacturing of respirator valves and custom medical components. The company is also offering remote technical support for medical staff that would like to know more about 3D printing.

Airwolf3D can be contacted at [email protected].

An unnamed large-scale PPE manufacturer in China has also fired up its farm of more than 200 Flashforge Guider II 3D printers to mass produce safety goggles for healthcare professionals. It took the company’s engineers just under two weeks to design, refine and finalize the 3D printable safety eyewear before sticking the Flashforge workhorses in overdrive. More than 5000 pairs of 3D printed safety goggles have been fabricated and donated to Chinese hospitals to date, with the company producing a further 2000 daily. The Chinese enterprise aims to ramp up daily production to 10000 pairs in the coming days and weeks.

SmileDirectClub announces 3D printing facility for COVID-19 supplies

SmileDirectClub is a a Nashville-based teledentistry company more widely known for using 3D printing as part of a process to produce dental aligners. The company is a large scale manufacturer of medical devices and will be using its resources to establish a 3D printing facility focused on producing medical supplies required to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO David Katzman said, “Due to recent automations that increased our printing output capacity, we’re able to easily add this production to our current clear aligner therapy lines. We urge any company or health organization that could use additional production resources to reach out to us directly.”

3D printed quarantine booths for Chinese hospitals

Winsun, an architectural 3D printing company based in China, has dispatched 15 3D printed quarantine rooms to Xianning Central Hospital in the Hubei Province.

The hospital is just outside Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, so it felt the brunt of the force when COVID-19 had just started spreading. A lack of hospital beds quickly became a pressing issue for staff as the number of patients increased exponentially in the first few weeks of the spread.

Using solid urban construction waste, Winsun crushed, ground and fabricated small individual quarantine booths to receive the stress on the hospital’s facilities. The rooms’ interiors are decorated and have their own water and electricity supplies. According to Winsun, the printed walls are 3x stronger than traditional concrete walls.

3D Printing events rescheduled due to Coronavirus and virtual events available

The 3D printing event season has seen widespread disruption due to the understandable decision to limit social contact. Many events scheduled to take place in the coming months have been canceled or postponed. However, a number of enterprising organizations are moving events online.

3D Heals postpones face to face meetups and moves 3DHEALS2020 event online

3D Heals is a global platform focused on healthcare 3D printing and bioprinting, and related technologies. The organization hosts regular meetups around the world bringing medical professionals together with AM experts. The enterprises founder, Jenny Chen, M.D., has taken the sensible decision to postpone such community meetings until summer and fall. “Little inconveniences in life can mean so much more to our vulnerable populations, frontline healthcare workers, and our loved ones,” said Jenny Chen in an email to members.

However, there is a silver lining. The organizations’ main conference 3DHEALS2020 will now go ahead online. Meaning that many more are likely to be able to attend. The virtual meeting is scheduled for June 5th and June 6th. The new event ticket is $100, and the keynote speeches will be available to the public for free.

As Chen writes, “We can’t let COVID-19 stifle innovations.” More information about 3DHEALS2020 is available here.

Featured image shows a worker carrying disinfection equipment at Budapest International Airport. Photo via Associated Press.