3D LifePrints raises £1.2 million to advance medical 3D printing offerings

The UK’s 3D LifePrints has announced a successful investment round. Led by Fenwall Investments the £1.2 million in finance will hasten the award-winning medical 3D printing enterprises’ presence in the local and international market.

This latest round follows earlier investments made in 2017 and 2018.

3D LifePrints is based upon a model that leverages additive manufacturing for healthcare solutions. 3D printed medical devices, embedded bio-medical engineers and services to the NHS, universities, private healthcare facilities and research institutions are among the products and services available.

Medical devices produced include anatomical models, surgical cutting guides and titanium implants for Cranio-maxillofacial surgery.

3D LifePrints provides these services from embedded 3D printing facilities or hubs at hospitals. Currently, medical 3D printing hubs are at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford and Wrightington Hospital in Manchester. By establishing a hub, the company is able to reduce operational costs and improve patient care.

With the newly announced funding, 3D LifePrints plans to bring the hub model to more cities in the UK, specifically London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. Expansion in the USA and mainland Europe is also on the horizon.

Paul Fotheringham, Founder and CTO for 3D LifePrints said “We are extremely pleased to announce the completion of this funding round with investment from Fenwall Investments and a number of individual investors, and will continue to develop our unique business model of providing embedded 3D medical printing services in order to drive down operational costs, provide innovative 3D technology-based products and services, and ultimately improve patient care”

Henry Pinchbeck, Co-Founder, and CEO for 3D LifePrints said “I’m delighted that Fenwall are re-investing in us. They are a perfect long-term partner for 3D LifePrints, with a shared set of values and a vision for improving healthcare across the globe”

Dr. Andrew Douglas, Managing Director of Fenwall Investments Ltd said “We’re delighted to be on board with this talented team operating in an emerging and fast-developing market. We feel the timing is perfect to allow 3D LifePrints to capitalise on its potential. I’m looking forward to an exciting and profitable partnership.”

A 3D printed tumour model. Photo via 3D LifePrints.