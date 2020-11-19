WASP launches the Delta WASP 2040 Production 3D printer – technical specifications and pricing

3D printer OEM WASP has announced the launch of its new Delta WASP 2040 Production FDM system.

Designed to address the needs of SMEs seeking series production, WASP’s new machine focuses heavily on intelligent automation, making it suitable for 24 hour, round-the-clock printing with technical thermoplastics. The 2040 also prides itself on its two patent-pending innovations – a vacuum system under the sliding heated build plate, and a dynamic door designed to minimize heat loss from the chamber.

On the software side of things, the system’s new ‘job queue’ function allows users to better manage their multi-part builds. Beyond just selecting the raw number of parts, the feature also allows for sequences of different models, all in one print job.

WASP’s Delta FDM family

The Italian manufacturer already offers an extensive range of delta-based FDM printers, whereby the stepper motors operate in a triangular formation, enabling close control of the position of the nozzle in 3D space. The original ‘Delta Family’ starts at €2,370 and mainly prints thermoplastic filaments such as PLA, ABS, PETG, and specialized composites such as PA carbon.

The company’s ‘Clay’ series features operates on the same delta coordinate setup but is compatible with ceramic materials rather than polymers. These systems start at €3,000 and typically have build heights of up to a meter in length.

Last but not least, WASP’s ‘Industrial’ series of 3D printers specialize in the extrusion of high-performance engineering materials. With a starting price tag of €3,490, these industrial systems print with a number of non-conventional filaments such as ASA, high-impact PS, PPS, and PMMA.

The Delta WASP 2040 Production

One of the key selling points of WASP’s new machine is its automated part removal system. Upon completion of a print, a stainless steel conveyor belt under the build surface pushes the part out of the build chamber (Ø200 x 400mm), detaching it from the surface. The belt then retracts into its original position, which prompts the next print to start – this is what enables round-the-clock production.

According to WASP, however, similar belt-driven printers tend to struggle with flat build surfaces, resulting in warping and a lack of adhesion. This is where the machine’s novel vacuum system comes in: a suction pump under the build plate is constantly running, forcing a uniform and stable surface above. Once a part is complete, the pump is deactivated to enable the belt to move as it pleases.

With materials such as ABS and PA-CF, excellent adhesion is absolutely crucial. This is why the machine also features an air heater, which serves to maintain a build chamber temperature of up to 70°C, while the heated bed is capable of a maximum of 120°C. To top things off, the machine’s dynamic door opens based on the height of the part that’s just been printed, ensuring chamber heat loss is kept to a minimum when the part is being ejected.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the Delta WASP 2040 Production. Readers interested in purchasing the machine should visit the WASP store page for a quote.

Build volume Ø200 x 400mm Max. chamber temperature 70°C Max. bed temperature 120°C Wi-Fi Yes Part removal Automatic Bed calibration Automatic Gcode analysis Yes

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter for the latest news in additive manufacturing. You can also stay connected by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Looking for a career in additive manufacturing? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the Delta WASP 2040 Production. Photo via WASP.