Tangible Engineering sets a new standard for 3D printing with its new Solidator 8K 3D printer

German 3D printing company Tangible Engineering has launched its new Solidator 8K resin 3D printer at Formnext 2023.

With a production rate reaching up to 9157 cm³ per hour and a substantial build volume of 330 x 185 x 400 mm, the system stands out. According to the company, it addresses the economic viability of 3D printing for series production by minimizing the gap between prototyping and mass manufacturing. Facilitating economic and flexible production of end-use parts, the system allows for the potential on-demand manufacturing in digital warehouses.

“We have been using the Solidator ourselves in our production for years”, says Tim Fischer, Managing Director of Tangible Engineering GmbH. “We can now produce parts for our push-to-open mechanism in an impressive 17 seconds per part or, for example, a Lego® brick in 5 seconds in series production. These scales were previously unattainable.”

Printing of a turbine housing in the size 222 x 79 x 273 mm with R031 Solidator Functional. (time lapse). Video via Tangible Engineering.

8K resolution 3D printing at quadruple speed

The Solidator achieves an 8K resolution, providing a detailed depth of 43 microns, akin to the thickness of a human hair. This level of precision is particularly beneficial for industries like mold-making and dentistry, ensuring the replication of fine details and the creation of smooth surfaces. Moving into its 4th generation, the Solidator seeks to outperform its predecessor, the Solidator 3+, with a quadruple increase in speed, a fourfold augmentation in the number of voxels in the build space (8K resolution), and a more extensive material selection.

With a broad material portfolio of 19 options, the Solidator covers diverse materials such as ESD resin, ceramic composites, ultra-tough, high-temperature, and dental technology materials. This extensive range makes it suitable for a variety of industries, including automotive and dentistry. A notable feature of the printer is its automatic refill system, which, when combined with subsystem calibration, significantly enhances its efficiency, especially in the context of series production.

Solidator 8K resin 3D printer in action. Video via Tangible Engineering.

Technical specifications of Solidator 8K resin 3D printer

Type / Model Solidator 8K Technology 8K resolution LCD mask stereolithography, vat polymerisation Build Volume (length x width x height) 330 x 185 x 400 mm Max. Speed @ 200µm layer height 9157 cm³ / hour – Vertical: 150 mm/hour Max. Speed @ 100µm layer height 4197 cm³ / hour – Vertical: 69 mm/hour Resolution enhancement 3D surface smoothing Voxels in the construction space more than 132 billion voxels Layer heights 30 / 50 / 60 / 100 / 200 µm Z-motor resolution 10 micrometer (0.010 mm) Minimum Feature Size XY 0.043 mm x 0.043 mm Printer size (width x depth x height) 682 x 376 x 810 mm Slicer Software + Support Generator Solidator Studio (included) Standalone 3D printing Yes, no other PC necessary during printing Touch display 3.2″ touch display HTML5 web interface for mobile and PC Yes WLAN support for file transfer Yes LAN support for file transfer Yes USB stick for file transfer Yes Long-life light unit 50,000 hours, UV LED array Automatic refill system Yes

Windows system support Yes Voltage 110 V – 240 V 50-60 Hz Operating temperature 18 – 25°C (64.4-77°F )

Featured image shows Solidator 8K resin 3D printer. Photo via Tangible Engineering.