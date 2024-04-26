Solidscape Announces New Investment and Independence in the 3D Printing Industry

Solidscape, Inc., a pioneer in high-resolution inkjet 3D printing technology, has announced a significant development in its corporate trajectory. The company, known for its 3D printers for the jewelry and precision investment casting industries, has been acquired by an undisclosed private investor. This change comes as part of a strategic move to reinforce Solidscape’s presence and innovation in the specialized market of jewelry 3D printing.

Alban d’Halluin, CEO of Solidscape, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition: “Our investor is an undisclosed private company who has been a fan of Solidscape for many years and recognized the potential of our unique 3D printing technology.”

Solidscape, based in Merrimack, New Hampshire, where it has operated from the same building for the past two decades, will maintain its current team of approximately 20 employees. The company reassures that daily operations and the organizational structure will see minimal changes, aiming to provide continuity and stability for customers and partners.

The announcement follows a period of realignment during which Prodways scaled back its offerings in the jewelry 3D printer segment, discontinuing the Solidscape product line. Solidscape sees a burgeoning opportunity in enhancing digital production workflows within the jewelry sector. “The 30 years history of Solidscape demonstrates the ongoing importance of precision drop on demand inkjet technology in the jewelry industry. We believe this market segment will continue to grow as digital production workflows become more ubiquitous,” explained d’Halluin.

Solidscape will continue to offer its range of high-precision wax 3D printers and materials, crucial for modern jewelry design and manufacturing. In addition, the company is committed to developing new products and improving existing technologies to better serve the evolving needs of its global customer base. “We have R&D activities in place to improve existing products and develop new ones,” said the Solidscape CEO.

The community around Solidscape has shown strong support during this transition, something that d’Halluin finds especially heartening: “We are thankful to the community of customers and resellers who reached out to support us, and we’re very happy that we can continue the 30-year-long journey of Solidscape.”

This strategic move marks a new chapter for Solidscape as it reasserts its commitment to innovation and customer service in the specialized field of jewelry 3D printing.

