RPS launches Neo450 industrial SLA 3D printer series – technical specifications and pricing

SLA system manufacturer RPS has announced the launch of its industrial Neo450 series of 3D printers.

Available in two distinct models, the Neo450e and the Neo450s, the machine is based on the company’s debut Neo800 3D printer. With a large-format build volume of 450 x 450 x 400mm, the Neo450 is primarily intended for prototyping, rapid tooling, and master patterning applications – all with “exceptional surface quality, accuracy, and detail”.

David Storey, Director of RPS, states: “The Neo is a technically advanced product packed with great benefits and features, and significantly raises the bar and expectations within the field of SLA printing. We developed the Neo 3D printer to drive forward and transform the expectations of stereolithography. Thankfully, gone are the days of hand finishing poor quality parts from fragile materials. Neo printed parts rival both the quality and accuracy of injection molded parts directly from the printer.”

Industrial SLA with the Neo series

With the two new launches, RPS’ Neo series is now three strong. The British manufacturer previously only offered one machine, the Neo800, alongside its software portfolio. Launched in 2016, the Neo800 features an impressive build volume of 800 x 800 x 600mm, enabling large part or high throughput production with ease.

Dubbed an ‘open resin system’, the machine is compatible with all SLA resins curable at 355nm, allowing users to select the materials best suited to their needs. To date, the Neo800 has seen heavy use in F1, automotive, and on the shop floors of 3D printing service bureaus. It also prides itself on its connectivity, featuring an in-built observation camera and emailed build progress reports.

The Neo450 series

Of the siblings, the Neo450e is the more affordable one. The industrial system is intended for the production of small to medium parts with consistent accuracy and repeatability, and features a powerful 1W laser. At full capacity, the vat can hold a whopping 158kg (141L) of resin, enabling uninterrupted printing.

The Neo450s, on the other hand, comes with some improvements in performance. The system features an even greater 2W laser, and delivers parts at print speeds up to 40% faster. A 3-axis dynamic scanning system and advanced software algorithms mean the machine can fabricate any geometry thrown at it. Unlike the 450e, the 450s also features two build modes – standard (SD) and high definition (HD). This is great for situations where dimensional precision is absolutely paramount, also eliminating the need for multiple printers with varying capabilities.

Storey adds, “With the Neo450 series, we wanted to design and develop a reliable, versatile machine that offered customers more functionality. With the Neo450e, customers can produce complex industrial-grade quality parts from an affordable 3D printer. With the Neo450s, customers can now quickly produce small to medium parts in SD or build intricate HD parts over the entire build area.”

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the Neo450 series, the machines are available to order now. Readers interested in purchasing the systems should visit the RPS website for a quote.

Neo450e Neo450s Build volume 450 x 450 x 400mm 450 x 450 x 400mm Laser 1W 355nm 2W 355nm Beam focus Dynamic Dynamic and variable Beam size 250 microns 80 to 750 microns Scanning speed Up to 10m/s Up to 10m/s Layer resolution 50 to 200 microns 50 to 200 microns Connectivity Ethernet, Wi-Fi, USB Ethernet, Wi-Fi, USB Vat capacity 141L (158kg) 141L (158kg) Dimensions 1050 x 1225 x 1900mm 1050 x 1225 x 1900mm Weight 600kg 600kg

Featured image shows the Neo450s. Photo via RPS.