RAPID + TCT 2023: Gear up for North America’s Biggest Additive Manufacturing Event in Chicago

RAPID + TCT 2023, North America’s largest and most significant additive manufacturing event, will return to Chicago’s McCormick Place on May 2-4, 2023.

The event will feature an extensive collection of 3D printing technologies as well as insights from experts who provide “next-level” solutions to real-world issues. SME and Rapid News Publications will be hosting the three-day event, which will showcase hundreds of exhibitors presenting the most recent and revolutionary technology innovations from a variety of industries.

RAPID + TCT will include a keynote presentation each day, alongside a multitude of thought-leadership panels and interactive presentations from industry experts and pioneers encompassing AM trends in sectors like healthcare, aerospace, defense, automotive, Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), economics, R&D, distribution networks, metrology, and more. The range of topics will begin from large-format 3D printing in the consumer goods sector to designs in the healthcare industry and the influence of micro 3D printing on prototyping.

RAPID + TCT’s annual AM Industry Celebration: Experience fun entertainment, great refreshments, and amazing company. Who knows—you could meet your next key account or favorite colleague. Image via RAPID + TCT.

Industry Partners include 3MF Consortium, AMGTA, America Makes, ASTM, Women in 3D Printing, and more.

“The exponential growth of Additive Manufacturing continues to disrupt the status quo and unlock potential for manufacturers across the world,” said Robert Willig, SME Executive Director, and CEO.

“The additive manufacturing industry continues to progress at pace, with ever more innovation in the new applications we are seeing. RAPID + TCT is the place to see this innovation firsthand, whether it is presented on the extensive exhibition floor or through the stories told by experts at the conference,” said Duncan Wood, CEO, of Rapid News Publications Ltd. “We are looking forward to another successful edition of the most-influential additive manufacturing event in North America!”

What can the attendees expect at the event?

RAPID + TCT has “significant appeal” for researchers, engineers, designers, and industry leaders associated with additive manufacturing. In previous years, the event has successfully drawn people from all over the world. The event will include a large exhibition hall where businesses and organizations display their newest 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies, products, and services.

RAPID + TCT is expected to offer numerous engagement opportunities, such as special events, networking lounges, and receptions. Furthermore, the event includes a conference program with 169 technical sessions, keynote presentations, and panel discussions on a variety of additive manufacturing-related topics. Keynote speakers include Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO at Divergent Technologies, Omar Mireles, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center – In-Space Propulsion, and more. Keynote topics will include ‘Building and Scaling an Industrial Digital Manufacturing System’, ‘Additive Manufacture for Space: Past, Present, and Future’, and more. Visit the link to learn more about the keynote speaker schedules provided by industry experts.

AM companies like 3D Systems, ALD Vacuum Technologies, AON3D, 3DEO, and many more will be showcasing their novel technologies.

See, hear and meet more than a dozen global manufacturing leaders who will headline the Keynote and Thought Leadership Panel series on the Main Stage. Image via RAPID + TCT.

An opportunity to learn more about the latest AM trends

On the main stage, attendees can interact with and gain knowledge from industry organizations as they highlight developing trends and topics vital to AM’s future, such as regenerative medicine, sustainable development and bioprinting, the digital thread, and regulations.

An estimated 1,000+ conference representatives from over 35 countries are anticipated to be present for “world-class” content on automotive, healthcare, defense and aerospace, construction, energy, and other topics. Attendees will be able to learn from 200+ speakers, 160+ technical presentations, and over 70 hours of premium content, which will be available in person and in digital format on demand.

As per RAPID + TCT, the event will feature participation from individuals across various segments of the industry, including corporate executives, design and software engineers, investors, and other professionals. RAPID + TCT believes, “It is the place to stay current, informed, and up to date on the latest AM trends affecting your bottom line.”

The RAPID + TCT show floor is where disruptors meet doers. Come with manufacturing challenges, leave with AM solutions. Image via RAPID + TCT.

Furthermore, AM Industry Achievement Award, Aubin AM Case Study Award, AM Start-Up Technology Award, and Digital Manufacturing Challenge Award, will also be held during the event.

Visit the website for more information about the event.

