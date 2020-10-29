LONGER launches the Orange 4K on Kickstarter – technical specifications and pricing

Following the success of its debut Kickstarter campaign, 3D printer manufacturer LONGER is now crowdfunding its latest LCD system – the Orange 4K.

The “ultrafine” resin machine features a 5.5” 4K LCD screen, with both a color and mono variant being made available. Offering a build volume of 118 x 66 x 190mm, the consumer-oriented Orange 4K is primarily aimed at hobbyists looking for high-fidelity artistic models, jewelry, and functional prototypes.

The Orange 4K

With the latest addition of the Orange 4K, the company’s resin 3D printer range is now three strong. The desktop system’s full metal frame measures 230 x 230 x 437mm, and features dual guide rods for added stability. The majority of the printer’s functionality can be controlled through the 2.8” touch screen on the front, while connectivity is limited to a USB slot on the side.

While the two variants of the Orange 4K will look identical on the outside, there are some key differences in the performance capabilities of their 4K LCD screens, which have a density of 812 PPI. The basic color configuration will have a pixel resolution of 31.5 x 31.5 microns and a standard print speed of 30mm/h. The high-performance mono, on the other hand, tightens things up with a pixel resolution of 31.5 x 10.5 microns, and an impressive print speed of 60mm/h (up to 2s per layer).

Using the company’s own LongerWare slicer, users will have access to embedded algorithms that closely control UV exposure to deliver optimum part qualities. It’s worth noting that the printer is also compatible with both Chitubox and Lychee, two well-established open-source slicers specially designed for photopolymerization 3D printers.

Resin 3D printing with LONGER

Originally established in 2014, LONGER made a name for itself reselling industrial 3D printers and printing materials. By 2018, the manufacturer had dipped its toes into the consumer market, and now offers a wide range of its own FDM and LCD desktop systems, along with consumables.

Looking at the company’s other LCD machines, the Orange 10 3D printer is the most affordable with a price tag of just $189. It features a build volume of 98 x 55 x 140mm, and a print speed of up to 30mm/h. For users looking for a little more kick, the Orange 30 was the subject of the company’s first crowdfunding campaign. Now fully available on the website, the system is priced at $279 and features a respectable build volume of 120 x 68 x 170mm. A 2K color LCD screen enables high quality resin models with a pixel resolution of 47.25 microns.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications and discounted pledge pricings for the Orange 4K. The Kickstarter for the machine is live now, with deliveries expected to commence sometime in December of 2020. Once the crowdfunding campaign is over, the color will retail at $449, while the mono will retail at $529.

Build volume 118 x 66 x 190mm Layer thickness 0.01 – 0.1mm LCD 5.5″ 4K (3840 x 2160) Z-axis resolution 10 microns Printing speed Up to 60mm/h (mono) UV source Parallel UV 405nm LED Connectivity USB Touch screen 2.8″ color Printer dimensions 230 x 230 x 437mm Weight 8.3kg

Orange 4K Color Orange 4K Mono Super Early Bird $269 $299 Early Bird $285 $339 Kickstarter Special $299 $379 Color Upgrade Kit (Color + Mono screen) $395 – 2x Color Kit $578 – 2x Mono Kit – $738 5x Color Kit $1420 – 5x Mono Kit – $1810

Featured image shows the Orange 4K. Image via LONGER.