Intech Additive Solutions and UIT-Dresden collaborate to develop and optimize new materials for Metal 3D Printing using AMOptoMet

3D printer manufacturer Intech Additive Solutions and UIT-Dresden announced a partnership to produce and optimize novel materials for metal 3D printing employing AMOptoMet Ultimate version 2.0 – Intech’s flagship Parameter Optimization Software for Metal LPBF Systems.

Sridhar Balaram, CEO & Founder of Intech Additive Solutions claims that AMOptoMet is a parameter optimization software that offers the optimal process parameters for improving surface finish and mechanical characteristics in metal 3D printed parts. The software aids in printing parts “right the first time” and shortens the time required for Design of Experiments (DOE) when creating parameters to print new materials.

“UIT-Dresden’s use of AMOptoMet in their research projects further validates the software and gives us invaluable feedback to incorporate features to address new and emerging applications and materials in metal 3D printing. We look forward to our collaboration with UIT-Dresden,” said Balaram.

AMOptoMet software user interface. Image via Intech Additive Solutions.

Features of AMoptoMet software

“Intech’s AMOptoMet has been of great help in our R&D activities. Our initial studies indicate that the software can be used by UIT-Dresden as a reference against UIT-Dresden’s theoretical studies and simulation efforts coupled with the test data obtained from experiments on DMG MORI 3D printers at UIT’s affiliates within the General Atomics group of companies,” said Dr. Horst Maerten, Director for Science and Technology at UIT-Dresden.

The First Time Right option in AMOptoMet permits the development of processing parameters for novel materials in minutes rather than days. AMOptoMet incorporates machine learning algorithms, which add to the material database with every material assessment and self-adjust after every print job. The software is machine independent and is compatible with any laser-based powder bed machine. Without much R&D effort, users have the option of selecting their metal powder supplier. Furthermore, the software allows the adjustment of parameters for various layer thicknesses as needed for the build without affecting the mechanical properties or density of the part. AMOptoMet can cut development cycles and design of experiments by more than half (DOE), according to Intech.

“UIT’s research efforts will contribute to the further validation of the AMOptoMet software for specific applications and materials, like superalloys and nano-functionalized alloy powders for advanced AM processing, and provide useful feedback based on our experience of using the software,” said Maerten.

Intech claims that both parties will collaborate on mutually beneficial projects. UIT-research Dresden’s development in sophisticated materials and material characterization for application in Metal 3D Printing, as well as fundamental Multiphysics simulations of the Metal 3D Printing process, enhances the AMOptoMet software’s parameter prediction and optimization functionalities. Projects with specific goals will be outlined to profit both UIT-research Dresden’s programs and the validation and development of Intech’s AMOptoMet software.

AMOptoMet software logo. Image via Intech Additive Solutions.

Software for metal additive manufacturing

Previously, Renishaw, a UK-based additive manufacturing specialist, and Identify3D, a San Francisco-based software company, demonstrated software designed to safeguard data in metal additive manufacturing processes at RAPID + TCT. To combat security threats, this Identify3D suite incorporates intellectual property protection, manufacturing repeatability, and traceability within an end-to-end digital operation.

Industrial manufacturing company Siemens collaborated with Interspectral, a Swedish software company, to create 3D visualization tools for metal additive manufacturing. Andreas Graichen, Head of the Additive Manufacturing Center of Competence at Siemens said, “To improve and ultimately industrialize metal additive manufacturing you need to capture, explore and understand large amounts of heterogeneous data from the process and increase domain knowledge.”

Follow this link for all the Formnext 2022 news.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Feature image shows AMOptoMet software user interface. Image via Intech Additive Solutions.