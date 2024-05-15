Eplus3D launches new metal 3D printer with up to 64 lasers

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D has launched the EP-M2050, a new large format Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printer which features 36 lasers as standard. Customers can upgrade the system to 49 or 64 lasers, representing a significant development in the ongoing metal 3D printer ‘laser wars.’

Over the past year, the metal additive manufacturing market has seen a shifting focus away from the number of 3D printers being shipped. Instead, OEMs are focusing on selling more expensive large-scale models which are often characterized by increasing numbers of lasers.

Last year, Eplus3D launched the EP-M1550 which could be expanded to incorporate 25 lasers. Other 3D printer manufacturers such as Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies, Farsoon Technologies, Nikon SLM Solutions and Velo3D all offer their own multi-laser systems.

All of these 3D printers are targeted to the high-speed production of large-scale metal parts, and the new EP-M2050 is no different. It features a substantial build volume of 2050 x 2050 x 1100 mm and a Z-axis that can be extended to 2000 mm.

According to Eplus3D, this new offering serves to “revolutionize the industry” and transform “metal additive manufacturing from a prototyping tool to a direct production solution.”

Eplus3D’s new EP-M2050 3D printer. Image via Eplus3D.

A new metal 3D printer with 64 lasers

The standard model of the EP-M2050 features a six-by-six laser matrix that comes equipped with 36 galvanometers. However, when upgraded to 64 lasers, the 3D printer boasts an eight-by-eight laser matrix with 64 galvanometers. Eplus3D claims that this combination ensures all lasers are perfectly synchronized during 3D printing, resulting in consistently high-quality parts.

Customers can choose between 500W or 700W fiber lasers, with the ability to 3D print in a range of materials including titanium alloy, aluminum alloy, stainless steel, and tool steel. With 36 layers working simultaneously, the base system can achieve notable 3D printing speeds of up to 1080 cm³/h. Thanks to its high speed and 4 m3 volume, this new 3D printer is well suited to the production of large-scale components and high-volume runs of smaller parts.

The EP-M2050 3D printing with 36 lasers. Photo via Eplus3D.

The EP-M2050 also boasts high precision, with an ability to achieve layer thicknesses in the range of 20-120 μm. Users can also adjust recoating layer thickness, allowing a range of 3D printing requirements to be met.

Additionally, the systems M²≤1.1 beam quality and detail resolution is said to ensure high forming accuracy and the desired mechanical properties of final parts. 3D print density can reportedly reach > 99.9%, while the fluctuation of mechanical properties is below 5%. This makes the EP-M2050 well-suited to industries such as aerospace that demand high-quality metal parts that can be fabricated with repeatable precision.

Eplus3D’s newest 3D printer has been designed as an open system, with the ability to edit a range of process parameters. These include laser power, scan speed, scan direction and up and down contours. The system’s process software supports SLC and CLI formats, allowing 3D printing parameters to be modified during the printing process.

Metal part 3D printed with the EP-M2050. Photo via Eplus3D.

Technical specifications of the EP-M2050

Build Volume (X x Y x Z) (height incl. build plate) 2050 x 2050 x 1100 mm

(80.71 x 80.71 x 43.31 in) Optical System Fiber Laser 36 / 49 / 64 x 500 W (700 W is optional) Spot Size 70 – 120 μm Max Scan Speed 8 m/s Layer Thickness 20 – 120 μm Theoretical Top 3D Print Speed Up to 1080 cm³/h Compatible Materials Titanium Alloy, Aluminum Alloy, Nickel Alloy,

Maraging Steel, Stainless Steel,

Cobalt Chrome, Copper Alloy, etc. Power Supply 380 V, 50 / 60 Hz, 117 kW Gas Supply Ar / N2 Oxygen Content ≤ 100 ppm Dimension (W x D x H) 12685 x 7185 x 6530 mm Weight 145000 kg Software EPControl, EPHatch Input Data Format STL or other Convertible File

Featured image shows Eplus3D’s new EP-M2050 3D printer. Image via Eplus3D.