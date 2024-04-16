Event

3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 – Join the Expert Committee

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back!

Since 2016, the 3D Printing Industry Awards have been decided by the most informed people in the additive manufacturing world – our readers. 

We introduced the Expert Committee, which, in combination with the public vote, selects the winners. 

The Expert Committee meets to discuss nominations and to cast votes on the shortlists. Members come from across the industry and are experienced professionals in the categories where awards are made.

The combined experience is unparalleled, with almost 2,000 years of collective experience in the 3D printing industry.

Applications are now open for the 2024 Expert Committee. 

If you’d like to to join one of the committees, then please complete the form here

Please note that current expert committee members are not required to reapply.

Michael Petch

Michael Petch is the editor-in-chief at 3DPI and the author of several books on 3D printing. He is a regular keynote speaker at technology conferences where he has delivered presentations such as 3D printing with graphene and ceramics and the use of technology to enhance food security. Michael is most interested in the science behind emerging technology and the accompanying economic and social implications.

