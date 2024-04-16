3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 – Join the Expert Committee

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back!

Since 2016, the 3D Printing Industry Awards have been decided by the most informed people in the additive manufacturing world – our readers.

We introduced the Expert Committee, which, in combination with the public vote, selects the winners.

The Expert Committee meets to discuss nominations and to cast votes on the shortlists. Members come from across the industry and are experienced professionals in the categories where awards are made.

The combined experience is unparalleled, with almost 2,000 years of collective experience in the 3D printing industry.

Applications are now open for the 2024 Expert Committee.

If you’d like to to join one of the committees, then please complete the form here.

Please note that current expert committee members are not required to reapply.