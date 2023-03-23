SLM Solutions Financial Results for 2022 show 41% Revenue Growth

SLM Solutions has reported revenues of EUR 105.7 million for the fiscal year 2022, rising 41% year-over-year. As a comparison, the Company posted revenue of EUR 75.1M for the previous year.

Dirk Ackermann, CFO of SLM Solutions, said, “Despite macroeconomic headwinds such as supply chain pressures and rising interest rates, our team was successful in delivering on goals with respect to our top line as well as our bottom line. Having already achieved break-even profitability on a quarterly basis, we now look forward to further improving our operational profitability in FY 2023.”

The Company’s performance in 2022 was driven by several factors, including the successful launch of the NXG XII 600, solid revenue from the Company’s expanded product line, and its expanding After Sales division.

SLM Solutions reports a strong level of order intake in fiscal year 2022 equal to EUR 87.9M, up 25% year-over-year against 2021 figures of EUR 70.4M. Order backlog was EUR 42.0M as at December 2022, a figure comparable to December 2021’s EUR 42.8M.

SLM has achieved operating profitability on an adjusted EBITDA level for the past three consecutive quarters. However, it posted a negative EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 of -7.8 million euros. This is an improvement on the full year numbers for 2021 of EUR -8.6M

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2022, excluding expenditures connected to the Nikon acquisition, was -1.2 million Euros.

Continual operational enhancements

SLM Solutions reported an EBITDA of EUR -7.8M for FY 2022 and EUR -1.2M after adjusting for one-time expenses related to the Nikon takeover transaction. The positive quarterly EBITDA was driven by a strong emphasis on maintaining and enhancing operational efficiencies, as well as the businesses’ strong operating leverage. SLM Solutions seeks to be at the forefront of industry innovation. In FY 2022, total expenditures for research and development were high at EUR 18M or 17% of sales, a 23% increase over FY 2021.

Forecast for FY 2023

SLM Solutions aims to maintain its development trajectory with a significant revenue increase in FY 2023. In addition, the Management Board anticipates a substantial improvement in EBITDA for FY 2023.

