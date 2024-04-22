Anycubic unveils its new Kobra 3 Combo and Photon Mono M7 Pro 3D printers

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Anycubic has launched its new Kobra 3 Combo and Photon Mono M7 Pro 3D printers.

The Kobra 3 Combo package is priced at MSRP $549 (US), €599 (EU), and £499 (UK) and includes a next-generation Kobra 3 printer, alongside the Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) debut. This comprehensive offering also features a suite of upgrades to the Anycubic App and Slicer, along with the previously announced live community platform, Makeronline.

Additionally, Anycubic is offering an early bird promotion for the Photon Mono M7 Pro, for customers placing a deposit between April 22nd and May 9th for a special price of $499 (US), €499 (EU), and £469 (UK). This offer also includes one bottle of high-speed resin, two complimentary release films, and a mystery box.

The Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo and Photon Mono M7 Pro. Image via Anycubic.

Speed and volume upgrades with Anycubic Kobra 3

High-speed 3D printing for exceptional results. Image via Anycubic.

Anycubic says its Anycubic Kobra 3 represents a notable progression from its predecessor, the Anycubic Kobra 2 series. It offers enhanced speed, reaching up to 600mm per minute for single-color regular printing. Additionally, it includes features such as accelerometers, vibration compensators, and flow control mechanisms to maintain print quality at high speeds. With a larger print volume of 250 x 250 x 260mm, there’s a notable 34% increase compared to the previous model.

The Kobra 3 operates on the Kobra OS firmware, which has been optimized for efficient performance. This firmware enhances computing power and motor response speed, enabling accurate movements and filament extrusions. With its integrated accelerometer module, it can identify resonance frequencies of the X/Y axis, making necessary adjustments to motion control to reduce unwanted distortions, resulting in consistent print quality.

High-speed 3D printing for exceptional results. Image via Anycubic.

Anycubic ACE Pro and PANTONE collaboration

Next up is the new ACE Pro which enhances convenience and reliability, according to Anycubic. It enables simultaneous printing with two linked boxes, supporting up to eight colors at once. With RFID recognition for Anycubic filaments, it ensures smooth printing quality. To address moisture’s negative impact on print quality, ACE Pro incorporates an active drying function, making it the only product to combine active drying with multi-color printing capabilities, says the company.

Its intelligent side-drying mechanism keeps filament dry during extended print sessions lasting up to 24 hours, ensuring optimal printing conditions and consistent results. With its anti-tangling protection design, the risk of printing disruptions from filament tangling is minimized. The company states that utilizing a parallel connection of four discharge tubes has made switching between colors seamless, eliminating the need for manual filament manipulation and enabling smooth color changes for uninterrupted printing.

Anycubic is offering vibrant filament colors with as a product of its collaboration with PANTONE. Image via Anycubic.

Additionally, Anycubic’s collaboration with PANTONE brings a range of unique and true-to-life colors for your next prints. These are said to be the first-ever 3D printing industry-certified consumable colors, including Peach Fuzz, Interstellar Violet, Tropical Turquoise, and Spring Leaf. Each color adds depth and personality to any printed artwork, allowing users to unleash their creativity and explore a diverse palette of colors.

The new Photon Mono M7 Pro

The Photon Mono M7 Pro 3D printer. Image via Anycubic.

The Photon Mono M7 Pro offers a high resolution of 13312 x 5120 pixels for 14K precision, and XY resolution of 16.8µm x 24.8µm, a print speed of 130mm/hr, and a layer thickness of 0.1mm. A light uniformity algorithm ensures over 90% of light is distributed across the screen for consistent printing. For detailed prints, the minimum shaping capability is 0.15mm and the minimum hole diameter is 0.3mm. A dynamic light-out compensation system adjusts light output based on printing surface and resin flow rate, potentially optimizing exposure and separation for higher printing success rates.

This printer also comes equipped with an intelligent printing system boasting features like a Dynamic Temperature Controlling Resin Vat. This vat uses a heating tube to maintain resin flow, improving success rates. Before printing, an auto sensor detects temperature and allows users to adjust temperatures from 5℃ to 25℃ in 20 minutes for optimal viscosity and precise printing.

Experience superior speed and detail with the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro 3D printer. Image via Anycubic.

The M7 Pro offers several features designed to streamline the printing process. An automatic resin filling unit tops up the resin vat (up to 750ml) when levels dip low, preventing printing interruptions. Additionally, leftover resin can be easily collected with a single button press. Borrowing from the M5s Pro, the M7 Pro boasts user-friendly features like a leveling-free setup, allowing for easy unboxing and plugging for immediate printing. Automatic detection ensures the printer is always primed and ready to go, says the company.

The upgraded Photon Workshop offers enhanced support for the Photon Mono M7 Pro. Optimized algorithms mean fewer supports are needed for precise model support, making support removal easier. The slicing process is streamlined, while an automatic model file repair function guarantees maximized efficiency via flawless prints.

Software and community support

The Anycubic App and Slicer are software programs that offer features for coloring, modifying, and slicing models for multi-color printing. These programs can simplify the process compared to manual methods. Users can also remotely control and monitor their printers through the app on computers and smartphones. An external camera can be connected for real-time monitoring of printing progress. Additionally, the slicer software will soon support LAN mode for potentially greater convenience and privacy.

Lastly, this package also includes Makeronline community platform that helps users share their models, communicate with each other, and access information about 3D printing. The platform also hosts competitions with prizes to further improve collaboration between users. With this novel platform, Anycubic aims to elevate the experience of 3D printing.

For further details on the Kobra 3 Combo package and Photon Mono M7 Pro, visit the Anycubic official website.

