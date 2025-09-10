Zithri aims for ‘circular economy’ with new material from waste cooking oil

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

University of Technology and Applied Sciences Shinas spin-out Zithri has developed EcoFil 3D 3D printing filament produced from treated and filtered waste cooking oil.

According to Muscat Daily, the project was conceived as a response to the challenges posed by discarded cooking oil in Oman, which is estimated at around 11,000 tonnes each year. When disposed of improperly, this waste not only disrupts sewage systems but also contributes to broader environmental damage, creating a need for practical alternatives.

To address this issue, the student team experimented with ways to repurpose the material and succeeded in producing a working sample of the filament. Executive Operations Manager Shahad bint Rashid al Hosni said the next stage of development focuses on refining the product. “Our goal is to provide high-quality filaments that support sustainability and contribute to the circular economy,” she added.

In describing the project’s direction, Al Hosni emphasized that the work combines scientific research with environmental responsibility. By linking these two aspects, the team aims to create solutions that not only lessen ecological impact but also provide tangible benefits to the wider community.

The progress made by Zithri underscores the role of student-led initiatives in turning academic ideas into applied outcomes that address real-world problems. This effort was recently recognized when the company secured second place in the second edition of the be’ah-Tech Incubator Programme.

Zithri’s EcoFil 3D filament. Image via Muscat Daily.

Creating filaments from waste

Repurposing waste into 3D printing materials reduces pressure on raw resources while opening new opportunities for sustainable production across different sectors. In line with this, scientists from Swinburne University of Technology and Hebei University of Technology developed a 3D printing material using recycled concrete aggregate, ceramsite particles, and desert sand, creating three formulations with different particle gradings.

During testing, aggregates larger than one-third of the nozzle diameter caused blockages, while an optimized mix allowed the fabrication of three ten-layer, 300 mm structures with enhanced interlayer bonding. One dense formulation showed a skeletal effect and high yield stress, while the strongest mix withstood 91N of load. However, all samples exhibited significant early shrinkage, indicating that further refinement was needed to reduce cracking risks.

A different approach was pursued in Mexico, where MANUFACTURA partnered with La Metropolitana for the Wood Project. Here, sawdust waste from furniture production was processed into a bio-composite suitable for 3D printing with a KUKA KR-150 robotic arm.

Over three weeks, the team fabricated 72 partition blocks measuring 20 x 20 cm, assembling them into three lightweight walls with a total weight of 15 kg. Made primarily from Tzalam wood sawdust blended with organic binders and lime for added resistance, the material was tested by UNAM’s LMSE and demonstrated compressive strength comparable to fired clay bricks, though further refinement was required.

3D printed structures using wood as a material. Image via MANUFACTURA.

Sustainability practices in the AM sector

Sustainability is crucial in 3D printing to reduce environmental impact, conserve resources, and ensure long-term viability. By many measures, companies are working to make additive manufacturing processes more sustainable.

Recently, it was announced that automotive giant BMW is enhancing its circular economy goals by recycling waste from additive manufacturing into new 3D printing materials.

At its Additive Manufacturing Campus in Munich, and other sites, up to 12 tonnes of used powder and discarded components per year were processed into filament for Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) and granulate for Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF). Since 2021, these recycled materials have been used to print functional tools and components such as holders, pedestals, and assembly aids, improving production efficiency, reducing costs, and supporting standardized, scalable 3D printing across BMW facilities.

Earlier this year, 6K Additive and EOS were selected for the America Makes sustainability project funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OSD(R&E)) Manufacturing Technology Office with $2.1 million. Working with Texas A&M University, 3Degrees, Wichita State University, and National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), the project aimed to advance sustainable additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense.

Efforts focused on optimizing design, material selection, and handling, while improving recycling methods. 6K Additive contributed its expertise in producing sustainable titanium powder, positioning the collaboration to demonstrate environmentally responsible practices in large-scale additive manufacturing applications.

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Zithri’s EcoFil 3D filament. Image via Muscat Daily.