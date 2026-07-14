Business

Zenith Tecnica Changes Hands and Sets Out to Grow Its Titanium 3D Printing Capacity

Zenith supplies essential structural components for medical and aerospace programs. Image via Zenith Tecnica.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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