Zellerfeld’s GEN3 Printer Targets Mass Production of 3D Printed Shoes

3D printing footwear company Zellerfeld has launched GEN3, its latest 3D printing system ,that combines higher speed, efficiency, and design flexibility. The company’s long-term goal is to transition from factory-made to 3D printed shoes, with a focus on personalization and more sustainable production.

“Our first generation, MONO1, got us to hundreds of pairs. Then, GEN2 printed tens of thousands. Now, GEN3 will get us to millions of pairs—three times faster, multi-color ready, fully autonomous, and quick to build. Our mission is clear: printed shoes on every foot,” said Cornelius Schmitt, CEO of Zellerfeld.

GEN3 3D printing system. Photo via Zellerfeld.

From MONO1 to GEN3

Zellerfeld’s path began five years ago with MONO1, its first-generation printer, created by Schmitt. While it enabled fully 3D printed shoes at scale, printing a single pair required about 150 hours. GEN2, launched three years later and still in use, shortened production times and enabled thousands of pairs, including collaborations with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moncler.

GEN3 builds on these earlier systems. It is three times faster than GEN2, supports multicolor printing, and operates autonomously without human intervention. Its scalable design positions it as the key platform for wider industry adoption.

Following years of beta testing and refinement, Zellerfeld has now opened its platform to designers worldwide. Creators can upload their own designs, which are then manufactured and sold through the company’s system. By the end of the year, Zellerfeld expects more than 1,000 designs to be available for on-demand purchase, reflecting its expanded accessibility.

Shoe printed with the GEN3 3D printing system. Photo via Zellerfeld.

Expansion of Zellerfeld’s 3D Printed Footwear Portfolio

Recent collaborations highlight how Zellerfeld’s technology is being applied across fashion and luxury markets.

In July, Hugo, a sub-label of Hugo Boss, released a loafer-style shoe developed with Zellerfeld. Produced as a single unit using the company’s proprietary software and hardware, the HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld model eliminates traditional sizing, assembly, and inventory requirements. The result is a custom-fitted shoe manufactured within hours and designed with circularity in mind.

Zellerfeld also worked with designer Sean Wotherspoon—known for his use of unconventional materials and focus on sustainability—to introduce the Sean Double U collection, featuring a sneaker and a mule. Both pieces are produced in one piece without adhesives or stitching, underscoring the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing.

Sean Wotherspoon with the Sean Double U collection. Photo via Zellerfeld.

In March, UK luxury brand Mallet London partnered with Zellerfeld to launch the Nebula, its first 3D printed shoe. Based on Mallet’s Neptune silhouette, the design was reimagined through Zellerfeld’s automated process to deliver greater design flexibility, faster turnaround, and improved material efficiency.

