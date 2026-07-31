3D Platforms

ZCZH selects Xaar Nitrox printheads for industrial wax-jetting 3D printing system

A row of ZCZH industrial wax-jetting 3D printers in a production facility. Photo via Xaar.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

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