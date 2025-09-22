Zaha Hadid Architects Highlights 3D Printing for Marine Restoration at WDC 2025

Architecture and design firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) collaborated with the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and D-Shape to present projects at the World Design Congress (WDC) 2025 that emphasize 3D printing as a tool for environmental and architectural innovation. The firm showcased applications of 3D printing in marine ecosystem restoration, urban infrastructure, and construction, illustrating how it can support sustainability and ecological adaptation.

Nereid: 3D Printed Habitat for Marine Restoration in Hong Kong

A central focus of ZHA’s presentation was Nereid, a digitally fabricated marine habitat designed for the North Lantau Marine Park conservation zone in Hong Kong. Sponsored by HKSTP, Nereid was developed using D-Shape’s large-scale 3D printing technology. The process uses pH-neutral, low-carbon concrete to create bio-mimetic reef structures with textures and porosity that emulate natural benthic systems, including kelp forests.

Nereid, a digitally fabricated marine habitat. Image via Zaha Hadid Architects.

“The collaboration highlights the visionary design of Zaha Hadid Architects, the ingenuity of D-Shape, and our commitment to innovative solutions for environmental challenges. We’re thrilled to see Nereid presented at the World Design Congress, demonstrating the power of Hong Kong’s I&T on the world stage,” said Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP.

Developed with marine physiologist and toxicologist Professor James Fang of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Nereid aims to mitigate biodiversity loss linked to climate change, urbanization, land reclamation, and marine pollution. Its design encourages the growth of phytoplankton and filter-feeding shellfish, foundational species in the marine food chain. It also functions as a barrier against destructive fishing practices such as bottom trawling.

Mario Nuzzolese, Director of D-Shape, said: “Nereid demonstrates large-scale 3D printing can support the regeneration of marine ecosystems. By opening our technology to partners, we’re turning bold ideas into habitats where nature and innovation thrive.” ZHA’s Design Director, Christos Passas, added: “Driven by a deep understanding of the requirements needed to support local ecosystems, this prototype is part of a wider approach developed in collaboration with partners in innovative technologies to research and progress initiatives that enhance environmental sustainability.”

Global Applications of 3D Printing in Marine Restoration

ZHA’s work is part of a broader trend exploring 3D printing for marine restoration worldwide. In Aqaba, Jordan, a new coral reef initiative combines large-scale 3D printing with marine biology to counter coral decline. Led by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the project involves marine science firm Voyacy Regen and infrastructure company Sperra to design 3D printed concrete reef structures that support coral growth. The initiative aligns with Jordan’s sustainable development goals and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

3D printing facility at the Aqaba Marine Park. Photo via Sperra.

Research studies elsewhere also highlight the effectiveness of 3D printed reef structures. A study by the University of Delaware found that damselfish and coral larvae interacted with printed reefs similarly to natural coral, supporting the viability of such restoration methods. Researchers from Bar-Ilan University, Technion, the University of Haifa, and Tel Aviv University also worked together to develop a 3D printed ceramic reef aimed at supporting marine life and restoring reef ecosystems. By combining 3D scanning, environmental DNA analysis, and algorithm-driven printing, the team produced a structure capable of sustaining biodiversity and encouraging natural regrowth.

