YouTuber warns of Bambu Lab scam

A coordinated online scam is targeting consumers in the 3D printing community by impersonating the 3D printing manufacturer Bambu Lab. The scheme involves fraudulent websites and deceptive social media advertisements designed to replicate the company’s official online presence. These tactics have misled buyers and, in several reported cases, resulted in financial losses.

The Nature of the Scam

The scheme revolves around counterfeit websites that closely replicate Bambu Lab’s official site, mimicking key design elements such as banners, product images, and multimedia content. Some even reference real 3D printing influencers, industry awards, and video reviews to reinforce their legitimacy.

These fraudulent sites advertise high-end 3D printers—such as the Bambu Lab X1 or the recently launched H2D—at steeply discounted prices, often claiming savings of up to 75%. For instance, one impersonating website listed the H2D for approximately US$521, despite its official retail price being around US$2,000.

To increase urgency, the sites rely on manipulative tactics such as countdown timers, fabricated stock limitations, and pop-ups suggesting high user activity—messages like “43 people viewing now” or “33 items in cart” are common.

A particularly concerning element of the scam is its use of Meta’s advertising platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Scammers deploy paid advertisements that closely resemble legitimate Bambu Lab campaigns. While some ads appear to link to trusted URLs (such as bamboo.com), clicking through redirects users to fraudulent domains like bamboo-3d.com, which have no affiliation with the company.

Domain registration records indicate that many of these fake sites were created only days before their associated ads began running. This points to a rapid, coordinated cycle of website creation, ad deployment, and eventual replacement—enabling the scam to persist across multiple fronts.

Community Warnings and Platform Accountability

Members of the 3D printing community have been actively sounding the alarm through user groups and online forums. However, much of this outreach remains confined to private Facebook groups and niche platforms, limiting its reach beyond dedicated audiences. Within these spaces, multiple victims have reported struggling to recover their money—particularly when payments were made through unsecured or non-refundable methods.

The persistence of these scams raises urgent concerns about the responsibility of major advertising platforms. Despite being repeatedly flagged, platforms like Meta have been slow to take down fraudulent ads. Experts and consumers are calling for stronger advertiser verification, tighter oversight, and faster removal of deceptive content to curb ongoing abuse.

How to Spot and Avoid Similar Scams

In response to the growing sophistication of such schemes, content creators and industry experts—including the Australian-based YouTube channel Maker’s Muse—have shared best practices to help users identify and avoid similar scams:

Verify URLs: Always inspect the full website address in your browser. Scam sites often include subtle misspellings, added dashes, or unfamiliar domain extensions.



Check domain registration: Use WHOIS or ICANN Lookup tools to determine when a domain was registered. Reputable companies typically operate from domains that are years old—not days or weeks.



Be skeptical of extreme discounts: Offers that appear too good to be true—such as 70% off a brand-new 3D printer—usually are.



Use secure payment methods: Opt for credit cards or digital wallets with buyer protection features. Avoid direct transfers or platforms without recourse in case of fraud.



Confirm through official sources: When in doubt, navigate directly to the company’s verified website or contact customer support for confirmation.



Scams and Fraud in the 3D Printing Space

Fraudulent activity has occasionally surfaced within the 3D printing industry, sometimes on crowdfunding platforms commonly used to launch new ventures. Deceptive campaigns—often closely resembling legitimate projects—have raised concerns among backers and industry observers.

For example, in 2015, NEA 3D, an Ontario-based startup, was preparing to launch an Indiegogo campaign when a suspiciously similar campaign, using their branding and product images, appeared on Kickstarter. This situation raised concerns about potential attempts to mislead backers. Similarly, Pirate3D, which successfully raised funds on Kickstarter for its Buccaneer 3D printer, encountered a challenge when a nearly identical campaign appeared on another crowdfunding platform. This duplicate campaign caused confusion among potential supporters and was subsequently removed.

