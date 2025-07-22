YBI Acquires New XJet Carmel 1400M to Expand Metal 3D Printing in Ohio

Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI), an Ohio-based non-profit business accelerator, has purchased a Carmel 1400M Metal 3D printer from Israeli additive manufacturing OEM XJet.

The system, which leverages XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology, will be installed at Humtown Products, a YBI partner and America Makes member based in Columbiana, Ohio.

YPI will use its new 3D printer to expand its metal and ceramic additive manufacturing capabilities for North American customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and electronics industries.

“After seeing the value and impact of XJet’s ceramic AM system, we’re excited to add the metal solution to our offering,” explained Barb Ewing, CEO of YBI. “Thanks to its immensely valuable properties, metal only grows in popularity as a production material and is becoming increasingly important for many of our clients. XJet’s unmatched quality and resolution will enable us to deliver superior manufacturing services.”

Ewing noted that YBI’s strengthened partnership with XJet and Humtown will expand its ability to deliver advanced production capabilities across a wider range of industries.

XJet Carmel 1400M 3D printer. Image via XJet.

YBI grows XJet 3D printing portfolio

Founded in 1995, YBI serves as a regional hub for 3D printing, giving local businesses access to advanced additive manufacturing technologies. Its new 3D printer will complement the XJet Carmel 1400C ceramic system, which it installed in 2018.

XJet originally launched the Carmel 1400M as the Carmel 3D printer in 2017. At Formnext 2019, the company introduced two distinct platforms: one for ceramics (C) and one for metals (M).

The 1400M offers a 500 x 140 mm build area and delivers ±50 micron accuracy on parts up to 5 mm, making it ideal for complex applications. XJet’s proprietary NPJ technology enables this high precision. NPJ is a powderless 3D printing process that uses liquid nanoparticle inks to produce metal and ceramic parts.

According to XJet, NPJ eliminates the extensive post-processing typically required during powder-based metal additive manufacturing. It is also reportedly well-positioned to manufacture complex, high-performance, and high-resolution metal parts at an industrial scale, making it ideal for customers in the regulated aerospace, defense, and medical sectors.

By expanding its metal 3D printing capabilities, Humtown Products now offers a comprehensive production ecosystem across North America. Meanwhile, YBI will continue serving as a regional technology facilitator through its role in America Makes, a U.S. public-private partnership dedicated to accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing. According to XJet, the three-way partnership positions Ohio’s Youngstown region as an emerging hub for high-precision additive manufacturing.

Guy Zimmerman, CEO of XJet, called YBI the “perfect partner” to help the company expand in the U.S. market. He believes the expanded collaboration “validates the exceptional value our AM technology delivers and reflects strong market confidence in our North American growth potential.”

Humtown Products’ President and CEO, Mark Lamoncha, commented that his company is “excited to play a part in the commercialization of one of the world’s premier nano-metal 3D printers.” He noted that the deal reflects a “new direction for Humtown,” offering an opportunity to expand relationships with its existing customer base and grow Youngstown’s additive manufacturing community.

“YBI’s acquisition of the XJet metal printer marks another key ‘win’ for the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense,” added John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes. “This cutting-edge technology significantly enhances the capabilities of the region and will further strengthen Youngstown’s presence in the aerospace and defense sectors.”

Metal parts 3D printed using XJet’s technology. Photo via XJet.

Metal 3D printing experiences growing global adoption

XJet is not the only company to expand the reach of its metal additive manufacturing technology. Australian Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) 3D printer OEM AML3D recently sold an ARCEMY Small Edition to American shipbuilder Austal USA in a deal worth AU$1.2 million (USD$0.78 million).

This system will be installed at the U.S. Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) in January 2026. It will be mounted inside a 20-foot shipping container to improve deployability and reduce field-service installation times from 2-3 weeks to 2-3 days. AM CoE personnel will use the system to accelerate technology development and metal parts weighing up to 750 kilograms.

In other news, cold spray 3D printing company Impact Innovations recently announced it has completed the installation of 100 3D printers across more than 30 countries. Q2 2025 saw the German firm deliver eight new EvoCSII 3D printers, a record-breaking quarter that further expanded the company’s global footprint.

Impact’s technology can be found across Germany, the United States, China, India, Australia, and South Korea. These systems support a wide range of industries, ranging from aerospace and electronics to induction cookware and industrial research.

