Xometry’s ‘Record Quarter’ Reports 27.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Global AI-powered manufacturing marketplace Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) announced its third quarter results for 2025 (Q3 2025), reporting a record quarter across revenue, gross profit, marketplace gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA.

Posting its strongest quarter yet in Q3 2025, the global marketplace delivered solid top-line growth and firmer profitability even as manufacturers continued to navigate an uneven global backdrop. The company’s combination of an asset-light model and expanding AI capabilities helped lift performance across most key metrics.

Thus, revenue reached $180.7 million, up 27.5% Y/Y and 11.7% Q/Q. Gross profit rose 29.0% Y/Y to $72.0 million. The operating loss came in at $11.1 million, roughly in line with last year, while adjusted EBITDA improved to $6.1 million from a small loss a year earlier. Net loss widened 13.7% Y/Y to $11.6 million but narrowed sharply by 56.1% from Q2.

Management attributed the quarter’s strength to more accurate pricing tools, better supplier matching, and growing enterprise adoption. Marketplace gross margin reached 35.7%, a reflection of continued refinement in the company’s algorithmic quoting systems.

Large customers in aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical technology expanded usage, and workflow tools such as Teamspace, ERP punchouts, and the Workcenter platform helped tighten the company’s integration into procurement processes. International expansion remained steady, with leadership reiterating the longer-term view that global revenue could make up 30%-40% of the marketplace.

“This was another record quarter for Xometry as enterprise customers rapidly adopt our supply chain solutions,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO at Xometry. “In Q3, we delivered 31% marketplace revenue growth year-over-year underscoring the strength of our platform and strategic global network.”

Intricate 3D printed parts. Photo via Xometry.

Strong marketplace activity lifts results

The manufacturing marketplace reports its financial results with two segments: Marketplace and Supplier Services. Marketplace covers the sale of parts and assemblies facilitated through its platform, while Supplier Services includes marketing and advertising products, along with a smaller contribution from financial services and SaaS-based tools offered to suppliers.

For Q3 2025, the Marketplace segment remained the clear engine of growth. Segment revenue reached $166.6 million, up 31.2% Y/Y and 12.4% Q/Q, supported by a broader buyer base, higher enterprise spending, and stronger supplier participation. Active buyers rose 21% Y/Y to 78,282, while revenue per active buyer increased 9% Y/Y.

Large accounts continued to scale: customers spending more than $50,000 annually increased to 1,724, and those above $500,000 grew at a faster clip. Marketplace gross profit rose 39.7% Y/Y to $59.5 million, with margin gains reflecting better pricing accuracy, denser order flow, and broader sector diversification that included semiconductors, energy, aerospace, defense, and automotive.

Meanwhile, Supplier Services generated $14.1 million in revenue, down 4.1% Y/Y and 7.8% Q/Q. Management said the decline stemmed from ongoing adjustments to improve monetization rather than any shift in demand. The segment produced gross profit of $12.5 million with an 88.7% margin.

Leadership described the business as stabilizing and emphasized its role in strengthening supplier engagement and funneling activity toward the marketplace.

Revenue ($) Q3 2025 (rounded) Q3 2024 (rounded) Variance ($) thousands % Marketplace 166.6M 127.0M +39.6M +31.2% Supplier Services 14.1M 14.7M -0.6M -4.1% Total revenue 180.7M 141.7M +39M +27.5%

Growth momentum to continue

As per Q3 2025 earnings call, Xometry expanded its platform capabilities in Q3 with several AI-enabled releases. The company launched auto-quoting for injection molding in the United States after a successful rollout in Europe, offering instant pricing across more than 35 materials and finishes. It also enhanced its AI design-for-manufacturing engine to better interpret CAD files and technical drawings, improving quote accuracy and supplier matching.

On the supplier side, Xometry introduced a Workcenter mobile app that enables real-time management of job offers, workflows, and certifications. Management said increased engagement improves transparency and produces higher-quality data for training its AI models. In the Thomas division, a new dynamic ad-serving platform with performance-based billing, audience targeting, and enhanced ROI tracking saw encouraging early results.

Xometry’s global digital marketplace. Photo via Xometry.

Enterprise adoption also widened, including a U.S. aerospace customer expanding usage across divisions and a European medical device manufacturer extending from CNC machining and 3D printing into injection-molded assemblies.

Xometry closed the quarter with enough momentum to raise its full-year guidance. The company now expects FY 2025 revenue of $676–$678 million, up 23.9% to 24.3% Y/Y, with marketplace growth of 27%–28% and Supplier Services projected to decline about 5% amid the Thomasnet transition.

For Q4, Xometry forecast revenue of $182–$184 million, up 22.6% to 23.9% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA of $6–$7 million, which would bring full-year adjusted EBITDA to $16-$17 million. Management said the improvement marks a sharp turnaround from last year’s loss.

Executives reiterated their long-term goal of achieving 20%+ annual incremental adjusted EBITDA as the company scales toward $1 billion in revenue. They pointed to enterprise expansion, international growth, and rising active buyer counts as the key drivers expected to support at least 20% revenue growth in 2026.

Featured image shows a message from NASDAQ welcoming Xometry to its stock exchange. Photo via Xometry.