Xolo’s New Low-cost Volumetric Bioprinter, Xell: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Berlin-based 3D printer manufacturer Xolo will introduce its new volumetric bioprinter, Xell, at Formnext 2024.

This new production platform adds to Xolo’s growing volumetric 3D printer portfolio and seeks to make volumetric bioprinting more accessible to researchers. Xell is advertised as combining advanced 3D printing capabilities with an affordable price point, unlocking access to novel bioprinting capabilities without restrictive upfront costs.

With prices starting at €20,000, a 50% academic discount is available until December 31st, 2024, lowering the price to just €10,000. According to Xolo, this makes Xell the most affordable advanced bioprinter on the market.

Xolo’s new offering will be unveiled for the first time at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt, from November 19 – 22. The new Xell 3D bioprinter can be found at the Xolo booth in hall 11.1, booth D31.

Xell, Xolo’s new volumetric 3D bioprinter. Image via Xolo.

Introducing Xell: affordable volumetric bioprinting

Xolo’s Xolography volumetric 3D printing technology was first introduced in 2020 through its Xube 3D printer. This was followed earlier this year with the company’s Xube² volumetric 3D printer, designed to support academic and industrial researcher applications within the bioprinting, MedTech, optics, and dental sectors.

Building on these developments, the company’s new Xell platform seeks to increase accessibility to volumetric bioprinting applications. Its build chamber is optimized for integration with Xolo’s sealed, disposable cuvettes. These ensure a controlled production environment, essential for protecting the integrity of sensitive bio-inks.

The 10 x 17 x 10 mm³ build volume is reportedly ideal for processing high-value bio-inks. This size supports applications ranging from 3D printed tissue scaffolds to custom hydrogels. Xell’s small footprint allows it to fit into virtually any research-based workspace, further lowering the barrier to entry for researchers.

Boasting full HD resolution and a high-intensity LED light sheet, Xell reportedly offers high-precision functionality for bioprinting complex structures with smooth surfaces. Its layer-free Xologrophy 3D printing capabilities guarantee isotropic properties. As such, Xolo’s Xell is optimized for those wanting to create advanced biomaterials.

The Xell 3D printer is compatible with Xolo’s existing portfolio of ready-to-use bio-inks and offers plug-and-play functionality for immediate use, while Its user-friendly, intuitive interface is designed to reduce setup time. Additionally, the new bioprinter is an open platform, allowing researchers to develop and 3D print their own materials.

As a compact, easy-to-use, and affordable bioprinter, Xell is targeted to labs wanting to quickly explore the potential of bioprinting. It allows researchers to conduct proof of concept studies without contending with substantial upfront costs. According to Xolo, researchers can first adopt Xell, before scaling up to more the advanced volumetric Xube² 3D printer.

Xolo’s Xube² (left) and Xell volumetric bioprinters. Image via Xolo.

Technical specification of the Xell 3D bioprinter

3D print speed Up to 3 mm/min Feature size 10 µm Build volume 10 x 17 x 10 mm³ Light sheet 385 nm or 405nm Projector Full HD Resin system Disposable, sealed cuvettes Connectivity Wifi, Ethernet, USB 3D printer dimensions 285 x 420 x 275 mm³ Certification CE

