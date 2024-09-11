Xolo launches new Xube² volumetric 3D printer: technical specifications and pricing

Berlin-based 3D printer manufacturer Xolo has launched the Xube², its new volumetric 3D printer.

Leveraging the company’s proprietary Xolography technology, the new platform is designed to support academic and industrial research applications within the bioprinting, MedTech, optics, and dental sectors.

It builds on the company’s debut Xube 3D printer, offering a new user interface that has been optimized for ease of use. The Xube²’s quick-change cuvette holder allows users to adjust the build volume up to 30 x 50 x 80 mm3 to meet specific project requirements.

The 3D printer also boasts Modular projection capabilities, unlocking three distinct resolution settings. Featuring a 4K LED projector, the Xube²’s projection system can achieve resolutions down to 5 µm. Advanced material compatibility, environmental controls, and an open software architecture also feature in Xolo’s new offering.

According to the company, the Xube² “sets a new standard in 3D volumetric printing.” It reportedly expands the capabilities of Xolography, empowering researchers to “explore new possibilities, innovate further, and achieve results with unparalleled efficiency and precision.”

Xolo has not yet disclosed the price of its new 3D printer. Prospective customers can request a quote through the Xolo website.

Key features of Xolo’s new Xube² volumetric 3D printer. Image via Xolo.

Xolography 3D printing

Xolo’s 3D printers incorporate the company’s novel Xolography volumetric 3D printing technology.

Like stereolithography, this resin-based 3D printing process uses light to cure photoresin. However, unlike conventional 3D printing, Xolography directs two distinct wavelengths of light into the resin, which is stored inside sealed cuvettes, to initiate the polymerization process.

Xolo’s 3D printers do not fabricate parts layer by layer, instead creating entire objects in one continuous motion. This significantly increases 3D printing speed while optimizing material efficiency.

Layer-free 3D printing and the continuous movement of the light sheet also reportedly enable high-resolution results, producing extremely smooth surfaces. Additionally, high-viscosity materials can be 3D printed without support structures, allowing for isotropic material properties and high-performance direct oligomer printing.

According to Xolo, this method is ideal for 3D printing biocompatible materials and hydrogels, as well as technical objects, like optical elements that require smooth surfaces.

A component 3D printed on the Xube². Image via Xolo.

The Xube²: Xolo’s new volumetric 3D printer

Xolo first unveiled its Xolograohy technology through the Xube 3D printer in 2020. Building on this, the new Xube² features a top 3D printing speed of 6 mm/min and maximum build volume of 80 mm.

It offers three modular projection configurations of 30 x 50 mm² at 15 μm (x,y), 20 x 35 mm² at 10 μm (x,y), and 10 x 17 mm² at 5 μm (x,y). These adjustable configurations reportedly enable precise polymerization control, allowing researchers to fabricate intricate, detailed structures for diverse applications.

Combining a modular design with a spacious interior reportedly facilitates easy maintenance and better calibration for superior results. According to Xolo, every part of the 3D printer can be exchanged. There is also ample room to integrate custom sensors and devices, making it adaptable to ever-changing research projects.

Users can also switch between 375 nm and 405 nm light sheet modules, offering full compatibility with Xolo’s dual-color photoinitiators. Researchers can therefore utilize current and future photoinitiators, ensuring “future-proof flexibility.”

A quick-change cuvette holder on the Xube². Image via Xolo.

The Xube² also includes new environmental controls, including temperature regulation functionality. This is said to be critical for fine-tuning the properties of photoinitiators and photopolymers, essential for experiments involving live cells and sensitive materials.

Xolo’s new volumetric 3D printer comes with the company’s xolid software suite. This is advertised as enabling precise control over the printing process. According to Xolo, the software has been completely redesigned for the Xube². It offers the ability to adjust parameters down to individual voxels for extensive customization.

Controlled via the 3D printer’s touchscreen user interface, the software allows users to prepare parts for printing directly on the platform, removing the need for additional software or dedicated computers. Using xolid, multiple 3D models can be arranged on the build platform for simultaneous fabrication.

The Xube² volumetric 3D printer. Image via Xolo.

Technical specifications of the Xube²

3D print speed Up to 6 mm/min Feature size Down to 5 µm Lightsheet Width 50 µm Projection size 10 x 18 mm

20 x 36 mm

30 x 53 mm

50 x 89mm 3D printer dimensions 80 x 50 x 72 cm Build volume Up to 80 mm Laser source 375 or 405 nm Projector 4K LED Build chamber 10, 20, 30, 50 mm Cuvettes Build chamber temperture 15℃ – 40℃ Connectivity Wifi, Ethernet, USB Certification CE, Laser Class 1

