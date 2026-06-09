XJet Names 3D-Werk Black Forest as VAR, Opening a New Route Into German Manufacturing

Israeli firm XJet has formalized a Value-Added Reseller agreement with 3D-Werk Black Forest GmbH, positioning the Black Forest-based firm as the primary point of entry for German manufacturers looking to adopt the company’s NanoParticle Jetting technology.

The move grants manufacturers in aerospace, defense, and medical devices a local partner with hands-on evaluation capability, including access to XJet’s Carmel system family through 3D-Werk’s Experience Center, widely regarded as southern Germany’s premier competence hub for additive manufacturing.

What sets the arrangement apart from a conventional distribution deal is the depth of service wrapped around the technology. Rather than acting as a hardware broker, 3D-Werk will engage customers throughout the entire adoption journey, from system configuration and application development to workflow design, operator training, and post-deployment support. That consultative model mirrors 3D-Werk’s own operating philosophy, built over more than two decades of AM practice.

“3D-Werk has spent years building the expertise, the facilities, and the customer trust to help German industry make genuinely informed decisions about needed migration of production to additive manufacturing. XJet’s NPJ technology represents something we have not been able to offer before – a path to manufacturing complex, high-performance parts that were simply out of reach previously. Adding the Carmel system family to our portfolio and to our Experience Center gives our customers access to a new category of manufacturing capability, and gives us the strongest possible argument for moving upmarket into the most technically demanding applications in Germany,” says Gerhard Duda, CEO, 3D-Werk Black Forest GmbH.

3D-Werk’s Experience Center gives manufacturers a hands-on environment to evaluate additive manufacturing technologies such as XJet’s NPJ solution. Photo via XJet.

Deepening an Existing Footprint

XJet is not entering Germany from scratch. The company has cultivated a customer base and industry network in the region over several years, and the 3D-Werk appointment is best understood as a deliberate intensification of that presence rather than a new move. By pairing its proprietary NPJ process with a reseller whose industry standing and multi-technology portfolio are well established in the German AM landscape, XJet is targeting faster, higher-quality adoption.

“Germany is one of the most important markets for industrial additive manufacturing in the world, and we have been building our presence here for years. Appointing 3D-Werk as our VAR is the obvious next step – a competence center with accumulated experience, a multi-technology portfolio, and a genuine understanding of what established industrial buyers need. This is not a distribution agreement. It is a strategic partnership that puts XJet’s Carmel system family in the hands of exactly the kind of trusted advisor our technology requires,” Gilad Gans, Chief Business Officer at XJet added.

The XJet Carmel 1400M metal system. Photo via XJet.

The timing also aligns with an upcoming industry moment: XJet and longtime customer CeramTec will jointly present technical ceramic AM applications at NEXT3D, 3D-Werk’s annual technology summit, running June 9–10. The co-presentation signals confidence from an established end user and gives prospective adopters a concrete view of what NPJ-produced ceramic components look like in practice.

The VAR Model as a Market Entry Strategy in AM

XJet’s appointment of 3D-Werk as a Value-Added Reseller reflects a deliberate go-to-market choice: rather than expanding direct sales infrastructure in every target market, the company is leveraging established local partners to carry both the commercial and technical relationship with end customers.

This model has been gaining traction across the AM sector as companies recognize that selling industrial hardware is only the first step. Earlier this year, XJet partnered with Complete AM, a service bureau and technical consultancy in Schaumburg, Illinois, and assigned it full responsibility for system sales, customer support, and production services in the region. In both cases, the chosen partner brings not just a sales channel but a pre-existing customer base, application credibility, and the infrastructure to guide manufacturers from first evaluation through long-term production use.

A parallel dynamic played out in the Netherlands, where precision manufacturer Ter Hoek installed the XJet Carmel 1400C and immediately began co-presenting the technology at Ceramitec 2026 in Munich, turning a customer relationship into a market activation vehicle.

The 3D-Werk partnership follows the same logic: 3D-Werk’s Experience Center and its NEXT3D summit give XJet a demonstration and outreach platform it would take years to build independently. For AM companies with differentiated but capital-intensive technology, the VAR model is increasingly the fastest path to industrial-scale adoption without the overhead of a direct regional presence.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows 3D-Werk’s Experience Center. Photo via XJet.