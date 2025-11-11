XJet Expands Access to Metal and Ceramic 3D Printing with Carmel Pro Launch

XJet, an Israeli additive manufacturing company specializing in metal and ceramic production, has launched the Carmel Pro, a compact and cost-efficient platform designed to expand access to its NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology. The new system targets small-to-medium enterprises, research institutions, and premium jewelry manufacturers seeking industrial precision without the cost and scale of large-format systems.

The new platform serves as an entry-level model within XJet’s product range, maintaining the precision, density, and surface finish associated with its larger systems. Based on the company’s powderless NPJ process, it jets metal or ceramic inks alongside a soluble support material, enabling clean post-processing and fine geometric accuracy. Initial investment costs are reduced by 60–70 percent compared to existing Carmel machines, lowering the barrier for organizations entering high-value additive manufacturing.

Chief Executive Officer Guy Zimmerman described the launch as “a significant milestone in democratizing access to industrial, powderless, and safe metal and ceramic additive manufacturing.” He added that the new system delivers the same precision and material capabilities as the company’s larger machines in a smaller, more affordable configuration.

The XJet Carmel Pro. Photo via XJet.

Carmel Pro includes four material channels that allow multi-material 3D printing using different metals or ceramics within a single build. This feature is made possible by the company’s direct material jetting process and supports the company’s complete range of inks, including precious metals, with plans for future expansion into additional high-value materials and specialized applications.

Automation functions are designed to minimize operator intervention. Guided setup wizards, automated pre-checks, and self-monitoring systems enable single-button operation, while turnaround between jobs takes less than 20 minutes. An internal ink recirculation mechanism preserves material quality and reduces waste, improving production efficiency. Zimmerman noted that XJet is leveraging its “Print-Wash-Sinter” approach in an affordable, small-footprint format that maximizes sustainability and eco-efficiency.

This latest addition extends the company’s market reach beyond established industrial manufacturers. Earlier systems such as the Carmel 5000X, 1400C, and 1400M were designed for serial production, whereas the new release caters to organizations that need compact, high-performance additive manufacturing systems.

XJet Metal Material Collection offers material flexibility for production. Photo via XJet.

Zimmerman highlighted the importance of innovation among smaller entities. “Startups developing breakthrough medical devices, university labs exploring new materials, and jewelry designers creating intricate pieces have been locked out of advanced metal and ceramic 3D printing due to cost and complexity barriers,” he said. “Carmel Pro changes that equation entirely.”

Pre-booking for Carmel Pro opens ahead of Formnext 2025, where XJet will exhibit the system at booth 11.0-D11. Commercial availability is scheduled for Q2 2026.

Formnext 2025 highlights integration and industrial scale in additive manufacturing

UnionTech, a Chinese developer of stereolithography (SLA) equipment, will present its RSPro800 X and RA900 systems at Formnext 2025, expanding its industrial photopolymer range. The RSPro800 X employs four synchronized solid-state lasers to achieve up to 60 % faster build speeds within an 800 × 800 × 550 mm volume, while maintaining ±0.1 mm accuracy. The RA900, designed for tyre-mould production, delivers surface roughness of Ra ≤ 3.5 µm and compresses production cycles from several weeks to a few days.

Meanwhile, DN Solutions, formerly Doosan Machine Tools, will also showcase a hybrid manufacturing lineup that combines additive and subtractive processes. Its DLX 450 metal 3D printer offers a 450 × 450 × 450 mm build area, four Yb-fiber lasers, and a 7 m/s scanning speed for metals including titanium and aluminum alloys. The accompanying DVF 5000 2nd Gen 5-axis machining center enables precision finishing within the same production environment, using a 15,000 rpm spindle and 230 Nm of torque.

The DLX 450 metal 3D printer. Image via DN Solutions.

