XJet 3D printing meets demand in luxury fashion market

Israeli 3D printer manufacturer XJet has announced a collaboration with XOLUTIONS, a supplier to the high-end fashion market. The two companies hope to meet the rising demand for high-quality stainless steel fashion accessories through the use of additive manufacturing. The value of the jewellery market is expected to exceed $22 billion by 2030.

Through this partnership, XOLUTIONS has acquired an XJet Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer. This 3D printer will be used to expand research and development into the use of metal 3D printing within the luxury sector, including for the production of jewelry.

XOLUTIONS offers electroplating capabilities for metal fashion accessories through its Bluclad S.p.A. subsidiary. Alloys and master alloys for jewelry production are also offered via XOLUTIONS’ company Progold S.p.A.

“We’re delighted to be a part of XOLUTIONS’ journey towards more sustainable production, and eagerly anticipate the creations that will emerge from this collaboration. XJet’s presence in this industry underscores the quality of pieces NanoParticle Jetting can produce,” commented Andrew Middleton, XJet’s Chief Business Officer.

Progold CEO Damiano Zito added, “Since the day I met XJet, the passion for their craft has been evident. This is apparent in the capital they have invested in R&D, with 16 printers in their Additive Manufacturing Centre testing new applications, and this reflects the values we have at XOLUTIONS. I know we will be great partners.”

XOLUTIONS and XJet will showcase a collection of XJet Carmel 1400M 3D printed fashion accessories at the 2024 Vicenzaoro Jewellery Boutique Show.

XJet technology will be used by XOLUTIONS to 3D print luxury fashion accessories. Photo via XJet.

XJet 3D printing to bolster luxury fashion market

First launched in 2019, the Carmel 1400M is a material jetting 3D printer capable of processing both metal and ceramic materials. Based on XJet’s proprietary NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology, the 3D printer features a large 500 x 280 x 200mm build volume, and can 3D print large batches of parts with high throughput.

According to Zito, the high resolution and surface smoothness offered by the Carmel 1400M played a key role in finalizing this collaboration. “XJet technology fits the needs of the luxury market perfectly,” explained Zito. “The surface finish and the resolution – crucial for this market – that is achieved by NanoParticle Jetting is a step change above what any other AM technology can deliver. There’s just no comparison.”

This partnership is part of a broader strategy for XOLUTIONS, which seeks to meet rising demand for high-quality stainless steel accessories within the luxury fashion industry. According to XJet, acquiring the Carmel 1400M will allow XOLUTIONS to help its clients address the emerging demand.

What’s more, the uniqueness offered by XJet 3D printing is highlighted as meeting the needs associated with fashion accessory production. According to Zito, the versatility offered by 3D printing makes it ideal for the production of both one-off products and higher volume fashion accessory production.

“In high-end fashion, consumers crave beautiful, custom pieces. This is exactly where XJet excels,” stated Zito. “Its technology facilitates the creation of highly intricate and attractive pieces in small batches, enabling high definition, shortened production cycle, and higher adaptability to various customization needs.”

The Carmel 1400M 3D printer. Photo via XJet.

3D printing fashion

The use of 3D printing within the fashion sector is nothing new, with both luxury designers and 3D printer manufacturers recognizing the benefits offered by additive manufacturing in producing bespoke accessories.

In 2022, Multinational printing firm HP partnered with metals specialist Legor Group to advance the production of stainless steel accessories for the jewelry and fashion markets. Through this collaboration, the two companies worked to develop novel precious metals for HP’s Metal Jet 3D printers. These new materials were developed to provide speed, quality and cost benefits for the production of 3D printed jewelry and fashion accessories.

“The combination of our breakthrough Metal Jet 3D printing platform with Legor’s materials expertise and customer-centric approach will disrupt the luxury jewelry and fashion industries,” commented Didier Deltort, President of HP Personalization & 3D Printing.

Elsewhere, US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems launched its MJP 300W 3D printer and VisiJet Wax Jewel Ruby material. These offerings, which were launched in October 2023, added to the company’s end-to-end jewelry additive manufacturing portfolio. Through these additions, the company hopes to address the growing jewelry market.

Upon launch, the MJP 300W was billed as 3D Systems’ most advanced and flexible wax 3D printer to date. This 3D printer’s UHD mode allows for high-speed 3D printing, offering 2x faster 3D print speeds than the XHD mode on the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus.

VisiJet Wax Jewel Ruby reportedly offers optimal flexible material properties and good dimensional stability in high-temperature environments. The company claims that this material maintains the details of intricate jewelry designs during the molding process, reducing the likelihood of breakage or distortion.

Featured image shows luxury fashion accessories. Photo via XJet.