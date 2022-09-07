Xact Metal to launch new XM300G 3D printer at IMTS: technical specifications and pricing

Powder bed fusion 3D printer manufacturer Xact Metal is set to launch a new mid-sized system at the 2022 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS).

Featuring a starting price of just $200,000, and customizable with single, dual or quad-lasers, the Xact Metal XM300G Series is designed to offer small-to-medium-sized firms industrial-grade 3D printing capabilities at an affordable price.

Given that each of its system’s configurations provides simultaneous fusion over the entire bed, the firm’s CEO Juan Mario Gomez says it’s “ideal for printing high quantities or large parts where print speed is critical.” As such, the company is targeting multiple verticals with its new 3D printer, including aerospace, automotive and general manufacturing.

“Based on the XM200G multi-laser printer platform, the introduction of the XM300G is another example of how Xact Metal continues to combine the requirements of metal powder-bed fusion and advanced technology to establish a new level of price and performance for additive manufacturing,” added Gomez.

Xact Metal’s XM300G4 3D printer. Image via Xact Metal.

Xact Metal’s metal 3D printing offering

Since its foundation five years ago, Xact Metal has established a strong portfolio of entry-level metal 3D printers. The company’s first shipment in 2019 was of its debut system, the XM200C, which operates via an XY gantry system, and is designed for R&D, universities and those transitioning from plastic into metal 3D printing.

Hot on the heels of the XM200C, Xact Metal then launched the XM200G, a machine similarly built with affordability in mind, that features several enhancements over its predecessor. For instance, the machine can be fitted with dual-lasers, which offer a configurable wattage and spot size, and it comes with high-performance galvanometer mirrors as standard.

Alongside its 3D printer portfolio, the company also markets powders for use with its systems in partnership with Praxair Surface Technologies and Bego Medical. To make this range of coppers, irons, nickels, titaniums and cobalts work well with its machines, Xact Metal says it has developed “optimal parameters and control processes.”

Utilizing these, the XM200C and XM200G systems are capable of addressing prototyping and small-batch production use cases, but with the XM300G, the firm’s now launching a larger mid-sized option that unlocks higher part throughputs.

Xact Metal’s XM200C 3D printer. Photo via Xact Metal.

Affordable industrial-grade 3D printing

Building on the foundations laid by the XM200G, the XM300G is also designed to provide users with an accessible means of adopting powder bed fusion 3D printing. That said, the machine packs several upgrades on its predecessor, including a 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 13.8″ build volume which can be swapped out for a 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 17.7” version, making it much larger than the 5.9” x 5.9” x 5.9” print bed of the XM200G.

This comes with obvious part throughput benefits, and those who choose the higher-end version of the machine stand to gain from a further print speed boost. Composed of the XM300G, XM300G2 and XM300G4, Xact Metal’s latest system range is highly-customizable, in that users can fit them with between one and four 400 watt Yb fiber lasers, as a means of tailoring it to their application needs.

Each XM300G also comes with an interchangeable build platform, designed to allow users to reduce their cycle times, and while its 74.5″ x 33.3″ x 94.1″ size makes it larger than the XM200G, it’s still small enough to use in tight spaces. As a result, Gomez says the system is perfect for manufacturers “starting their entry into metal 3D printing,” including those working in product R&D, education and research.

A print bed of Xact Metal-3D printed parts. Photo via Xact Metal.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the Xact Metal XM300G Series 3D printer. The system is set to debut at IMTS 2022, with pricing starting at $200,000 and shipments expected to begin in Q3 2023.

Build Volume 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 13.8″ Laser Type 400 watt Yb fiber Jogging Speed 21.26 m/sec Adjustable Spot Size 70-140 µm Layer Thickness 20 µm to 100 µm User Interface 24″ touch screen Electrical Three phase power required Dimensions 74.5″ x 33.3″ x 94.1″ (approx) Weight 1,600-2,000 lbs

