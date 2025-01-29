Xact Metal reports strong order revenue and its 150th system installed

Powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printer manufacturer Xact Metal has recorded its second-highest order revenue in Q4 2024, citing increased demand for its metal 3D printers, while also marking a production milestone in December with the shipment of its 150th unit.

CEO Juan Mario Gomez attributed the revenue growth to a targeted focus on industry applications, particularly in tooling. He noted that the XM200G metal 3D printer has gained traction in the injection molding sector, where both new and repeat customers have integrated metal 3D printing into their production processes.

A partnership with Uddeholm, a tool steel manufacturer, has further expanded the company’s presence in mold-making. Gomez highlighted that pairing the XM200G printer with Uddeholm’s Corrax metal powder, a corrosion-resistant material, has provided manufacturers with an alternative to conventional mold production methods. According to him, industry response to the combination has been positive.

Beyond tooling, a shift toward decentralized metal AM has contributed to order growth, with smaller manufacturers integrating the technology. The manufacturer’s 150th 3D printer was delivered to Zero Tolerance, a plastic injection mold machine shop based in Clinton Township, Michigan. According to Gomez, orders from both new and returning customers reflect a broader transition toward metal 3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional machining.

“We are excited to see what Steve Michon, the owner, and the team at Zero Tolerance will do with their XM200G metal 3D printer, as they continue to invest in the highest performance machinery and tooling to succeed in the production mold industry,” he said.

Zero Tolerance’s Steve Michon. Photo via Xact Metal.

Xact Metal’s progress over the years

Speaking with 3D Printing Industry, the CEO recalled his transition from a successful career in aviation to leading a metal 3D printing startup.

With an engineering background and a tenure at General Electric (GE), where he helped grow a business to $250 million in sales, he saw an opportunity to bring metal AM to a broader market. In 2017, he co-founded Xact Metal alongside two engineers from Penn State University (PSU), aiming to develop an affordable yet functional metal 3D printer.

Early days came with challenges, especially during the pandemic when quarterly orders plummeted to $10,000. Despite this, Gomez resisted downsizing and instead focused on financial stability, a strategy shaped by his experience at GE.

As demand rebounded, the company pivoted from an XY scanning system to a galvo-based architecture, improving print speed and productivity. The shift laid the foundation for introducing higher-powered machines like the XM200G and XM300G.

A growing number of small and mid-sized manufacturers, particularly in injection molding, have adopted Xact Metal’s printers as a lower-cost alternative to high-end industrial systems.

Expanding its reseller network has been a key focus, ensuring localized support for customers. Partnerships with companies like Oqton have also brought AI-driven enhancements to its machines, aligning with the industry’s push toward automation.

Moreover, GPAINNOVA America partnered with Xact Metal to offer an end-to-end metal 3D printing solution, incorporating GPAINNOVA’s DryLyte Technology, a patented dry electropolishing method, for post-processing. This integration sought to simplify and enhance metal 3D printing by automating finishing processes, making the technology more accessible across industries.

Xact Metal’s team. Photo via Xact Metal.

Increasing metal AM adoption

As metal 3D printing gains traction across industries, companies are seeking to refine workflows and expand its adoption.

Last year, Belgian 3D printing bureau Materialise and Renishaw partnered to improve the efficiency of Renishaw’s additive manufacturing systems. Having combined Materialise build processor and Magics software with the RenAM 500 series, this move sought to create a more seamless and controlled production process.

Manufacturers will have access to advanced tools that simplify complex geometries and fine-tune print settings, helping to cut production time while increasing precision. With a stronger, more flexible workflow, this partnership is expected to drive wider adoption of metal 3D printing across various industries.

Two years ago, Oerlikon AM, a division of Oerlikon, partnered with US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems to improve metal AM scalability. By integrating 3D Systems’ direct metal printing technology with Oerlikon AM’s expertise in surface engineering, the partnership aimed to accelerate industrial adoption, particularly within the semiconductor and aerospace sectors.

As part of this initiative, Oerlikon AM expanded its manufacturing capacity by acquiring a fourth 3D Systems DMP Factory 500 printer, reinforcing its ability to produce high-precision metal components for specialized applications.

Featured image shows Xact Metal’s team. Photo via Xact Metal.