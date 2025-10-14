Xact Metal Reports Double-Digit Growth and Expands Sales Team in 2025

Xact Metal, a metal 3D printing company based in State College, Pennsylvania, reported more than 30 percent order growth in both the second and third quarters of 2025 compared with the same periods in 2024. The company attributes the increase to continued adoption of its powder-bed fusion systems by small and medium-sized manufacturers seeking lower-cost access to metal additive manufacturing.

Juan Mario Gomez, CEO of Xact Metal, said the company has maintained strong momentum since late 2024. “In both 2Q and 3Q of this year, we achieved over 30 percent growth rates in both quarters, continuing the strong order revenue that we saw in late 2024 and the first quarter of 2025,” Gomez explained. “Over the last two years we have worked hard to meet the needs of key industry segments, like defense and plastic injection molding. This focus on key industry applications, together with our strategy to bring metal powder-bed fusion to small and medium-size organizations and to decentralize central labs at large organizations continues to be welcomed by our customers.”

Xact Metal’s team. Photo via Xact Metal.

To support the sustained demand, Xact Metal expanded its commercial sales and applications team during 2025. Gomez announced the addition of Mark Barfoot, Jim Snodgrass, and Wyatt Fink to strengthen technical and commercial coverage across regions. “With this larger team we plan to expand our focus into other industry segments, like medical and aerospace,” he said. Each new member brings prior experience in metal additive manufacturing, signaling the company’s intent to address more specialized applications requiring higher certification standards and precision.

Xact Metal develops metal powder-bed fusion systems designed to lower entry barriers for manufacturers entering additive production. The privately funded company combines essential metal AM specifications with simplified system architecture aimed at affordability without sacrificing performance. Its approach reflects a broader industry movement toward decentralized manufacturing, in which small and mid-size firms adopt 3D printing technologies once reserved for capital-intensive operations.

Growth across defense and molding sectors, together with new targets in aerospace and medical manufacturing, positions Xact Metal to continue scaling through 2025.

Zero Tolerance’s Steve Michon. Photo via Xact Metal.

Investment growth in the 3D printing sector

Axtra3D, a high-speed SLA system developer, reported strong Q1 2025 performance while announcing general availability of Spectroplast’s TrueSilX50, a 100% pure silicone formulated for the Lumia X1 printer. The material is positioned as the first pure silicone processed via photopolymerization rather than extrusion, with stated properties of Shore A 48, 330% elongation at break, and 22 N/m tear strength. Axtra3D’s hybrid laser-and-DLP architecture on Lumia X1 targets throughput reportedly 10–20× faster than standard SLA while maintaining resolution and fidelity, with applications in medical devices, wearables, gaskets, and enclosures. A new reseller agreement with Additive Plus aims to widen adoption across aerospace, automotive, biomedical, and education.

In Europe, German developer Vectoflow secured new financing from Bayern Kapital, WN Invest, and AM Ventures to expand production of its 3D printed flow probes and achieve aerospace certifications EN 9100 and EASA Part 21. The funding supports its entry into safety-critical aviation markets and strengthens European manufacturing independence amid rising demand for reliable regional suppliers. Investor participation underscores confidence in Vectoflow’s additive approach to high-performance metrology, positioning it to benefit from broader industry growth and heightened interest in advanced, quality-certified AM components.

Freshly printed silicone parts using Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 printer with TrueSilX50 material. Photo via Axtra3D.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?



Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows Zero Tolerance’s Steve Michon. Photo via Xact Metal.