Xact Metal launches XM200G µHD printer, introduces new powders, and confirms XM300G progress

Xact Metal, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer developing accessible metal 3D printing systems for small and medium-sized enterprises, has announced the XM200G µHD metal printer, two new metal powders, and continued progress on its XM300G mid-size system. The company will present these developments at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its effort to expand cost-efficient metal additive manufacturing.

Juan Mario Gomez, CEO of Xact Metal, said product development remains a central focus for 2025. “This year we have introduced several enhancements to our XM200G family of single- and dual-laser printers, including an optional extended build cylinder capable of printing up to 290 mm in the Z direction, a material development module with reduced build size, and a low-cost, longer-life filter,” Gomez explained. “At Formnext 2025, we are introducing two new metal powders, launching the XM200G µHD metal printer, and reaffirming our development efforts on the XM300G mid-size metal printer.”

In 2024, Xact Metal partnered with Uddeholm, a Voestalpine company, to supply Corrax tool steel for additive manufacturing. This collaboration supported the company’s entry into tooling and molding applications and built on earlier relationships with Linde Advanced Material Technologies, Carpenter Technologies, and IMR Metal Powder Technologies.

Two new material supply agreements expand those efforts. The first, with Sandvik, introduces Osprey MAR 55 tool and high-speed steel. MAR 55 provides an alternative to H13 and Dievar, offering high printability without the need for preheated build plates. It achieves hardness above 50 HRC and wear resistance exceeding that of 18-Ni maraging steels. The second partnership, with Canadian materials producer Equispheres, brings NExP-1 non-reactive aluminum powder to the company’s ecosystem. NExP-1 enables fast build rates and reduces powder-handling complexity due to its non-reactive formulation, which minimizes special storage or safety requirements.

Metal test part produced using Equispheres’ NExP-1 non-reactive aluminum powder. Photo via Equispheres.

XM200G µHD designed for micro-scale production

The XM200G µHD extends the company’s existing XM200G platform, adding capabilities for printing fine 5–15 µm powders typically used in metal injection molding and binder metal processes. Equipped with a 25 µm laser spot, the machine offers a 140 × 140 × 150 mm build area, with an optional 290 mm Z-axis extension. Configurable laser powers include 100, 200, or 400 W.

“Many customers require better printing performance to achieve micro sizes and smoother surfaces that have generally not been suitable for use in metal laser powder-bed fusion printers,” said Gomez. The µHD system is designed for precision applications across electronics, micromechanics, antennas and waveguides, defense, and medical device manufacturing. The printer is in its final development stage, with first shipments expected in mid-2026.

Xact Metal XM200G µHD metal 3D printer. Photo via Xact Metal.

XM300G development continues following customer validation

Xact Metal is advancing development of the XM300G, a mid-size metal 3D printer intended for larger components and higher production volumes. The system can be configured with one, two, or four lasers rated at either 500 W or 1,000 W, with 100 percent overlapping build areas. It offers a 300 × 300 × 400 mm build volume, removable build cylinder, hopper dosing mechanism, and extended-life filter.

According to Gomez, customer response during design validation has been positive, particularly regarding the machine’s size and accessibility. The XM300G is compact enough to fit through a standard doorway, simplifying installation in smaller workspaces. Orders are now being accepted, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Xact Metal XM300G mid-size metal 3D printer, configured with up to four lasers. Photo via Xact Metal.

Featured photo shows Xact Metal XM300G mid-size metal 3D printer, configured with up to four lasers. Photo via Xact Metal.