X-ray Technology Reveals How Magnets Can Improve Porosity in 3D Printed metal Components

Researchers at University College London, and the University of Greenwich have developed a technique to reduce flaws in 3D printed components. This method has the potential to enhance the manufacturing of safety-critical parts for industries like aerospace and high performance motorsports, including Formula 1.

Supported by the UK EPSRC and the Royal Academy of Engineering, the research uses X-ray imaging to observe defects in 3D printed metal alloy parts. If adopted, this technique could also improve the strength and durability of parts such as artificial hip joints and aircraft components.

3D printed metal alloy components. Photo via: UCL.

Understanding the Forces Behind Metal Alloy 3D Printing

Laser-based 3D printing of metal alloys is used to create components for various industries. However, an uncontrolled process may result in keyhole-shaped vapor depressions that create bubbles, which then form pores in the finished product. As UCL Professor Peter Lee explains, “though keyhole pores in these types of components have been known about for decades, strategies to prevent their formation have remained largely unknown. One thing that has been shown to occasionally help is applying a magnetic field, but the results have not been repeatable and the mechanism by which it works is disputed.”

The Study: Investigating Laser-Based 3D Printing and Magnetic Fields

To tackle this problem, the research team performed high-speed synchrotron X-ray imaging at the Advanced Photon Source (APS) in Chicago to examine the interaction between the laser and metal material during 3D printing. They discovered that the vapor generated as the laser melts the metal creates small, keyhole-shaped pores, resulting in defects in the printed parts. The team then explored the impact of applying a magnetic field to the metal alloys during the process, hypothesizing that it could stabilize the molten metal and minimize imperfections. Their findings supported this hypothesis, showing a 80% reduction in pore formation when the magnetic field was applied.

“When we apply a magnetic field to this process, thermoelectric forces cause a fluid flow that helps to stabilize the hole so that it resembles an ‘I’ shape, with no tail to break off when it ripples,” said Dr. Xianqiang Fan, Author of the study, UCL Mechanical Engineering.

The researchers used an X-ray microbeam, during printing, to locally measure liquid crystal alignment and direction inside the printer nozzle. Image via Harvard SEAS.

Implications and Future Applications

This research provides insights into how the quality of 3D printed components can be improved for various applications. The ability to control melt flow without altering feedstock materials or laser beam shape could help speed up the production of cost-effective components.

“Whether it is fabricating artificial hips or battery packs for electric vehicles, improvements in additive manufacturing will make it quicker and cheaper to produce 3D printed components that are also of higher quality,”said Professor Andrew Kao, Senior Author of the study from the University of Greenwich.

However, the researchers acknowledge that incorporating magnetic fields into production lines will face technical challenges. These challenges may take several years to overcome, but the potential to produce higher-quality, more durable components in industries such as aerospace and biomedical manufacturing is significant.

Efforts to Enhance Durability in Materials

Advancements in material science continue to play a critical role in improving the performance and longevity of aerospace and manufacturing systems. For instance, NASA‘s newly developed GRX-810, an oxide dispersion strengthened (ODS) alloy, represents a significant advancement in aerospace materials. This metal, designed for high-performance aerospace systems, combines exceptional strength and durability, capable of withstanding temperatures exceeding 1090°C (2000°F) while offering greater malleability than traditional aerospace alloys.

In 2024, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) introduced a new heat treatment method to enhance the strength of 3D printed metals. This new technique modifies the microscopic structures of 3D printed components, improving their durability and resistance to thermal shock, further advancing the field of additive manufacturing in high-performance applications.

