X-Bow secures new $9.85M Pentagon boost for its SRM propellant project

US-based space technology 3D printing firm X-Bow Launch Systems has secured a contract modification from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), adding $9.85 million to its existing agreement for work on solid rocket motor (SRM) propellant using 3D printing.

With this latest funding, the total contract value rises to $28.67 million, supporting the continued development of next-generation propulsion systems. This update introduces changes to technical specifications related to the design and production of 3D printed solid rocket propellant, a field gaining attention for its potential to reduce manufacturing time and costs.

Work will be carried out in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with completion expected by September 13, 2026. As per DoD’s announcement, oversight for the project is being handled by the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California. A portion of the funding includes contributions from foreign military sales, suggesting a degree of international collaboration in the program.

X-Bow testing one of its solid fuel rocket engines. Photo via X-Bow.

X-Bow’s work in solid rocket motor development

Founded in 2016, X-Bow Launch Systems specializes in developing solid fuels and rocket motor technologies by using AM to enhance efficiency and scale production for defense and aerospace applications.

After exiting stealth mode in 2022, the space company closed a $27 million Series A funding round, backed by Lockheed Martin Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Razor’s Edge Ventures, and Broom Ventures. At the time, the funding was intended to advance its patent-pending 3D printing technology for solid rocket energetics and expand its motor portfolio, supporting growth plans for large-scale motor designs and modular boost vehicles.

Two months later, X-Bow delivered its mobile 3D printing unit, Pathfinder I, to the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Edwards, California, for testing under the Eternal Quiver Program.

Developed as a compact, containerized facility, the unit was designed to address long lead times in rocket prototyping by enabling on-demand fabrication of SRM components and fuels. Featuring modules for fuel synthesis, acoustic mixing, and 3D printing of fuel grains and nozzles, Pathfinder I aimed to streamline production and reduce costs.

Scaling SRM efforts with 3D printing

The Pentagon’s investment in 3D printing reflects a broader effort to strengthen domestic capabilities for producing critical defense components.

In line with this, rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major along with Raytheon Technologies completed successful missile flight testing of a long-range SRM for the U.S. Army at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Manufactured using Ursa Major’s Lynx 3D printing technology and supported by Raytheon’s digital engineering, the SRM was developed in under four months and has already undergone two test flights. This effort responded to growing US demand for SRMs amid supply chain shortages and increased defense spending. Adding to that, further flight testing is planned for 2025, with full qualification of the motor expected in 2026.

Testing an Ursa Major SRM. Photo via Ursa Major.

On another note, Italian aerospace manufacturer Avio announced expanded SRM production in response to growing demand from the DoD. Plans were set to triple annual output at the company’s Colleferro site over the next four to five years, supporting efforts to replenish US stockpiles and supply missiles to Ukraine and Israel.

To address limited domestic SRM suppliers, Avio also moved forward with a US-based facility and partnered with Raytheon in July to build a local industrial base. Adding to that, its propulsion systems benefited from in-house 3D printing using Velo3D’s Sapphire 3D printers, using advanced nickel-based alloys.

